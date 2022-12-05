Gators ready for Tuesday Matchup with Presbyterian





Presbyterian (3-5, 0-0 Big South) vs. Florida (8-1, 0-0 SEC)

Game Information:Dec 6 | 6 p.m. ET

Live stream:SEC Network+

Radio:98.1FM/850AM WRUF

Live Stats:StatBroadcast

Game Notes:Media center Dec 6 | 6 p.m. ET98.1FM/850AM WRUFMedia center GAINESVILLE, Fla. Florida women’s basketball won’t have much time after Sunday’s thrilling 69-65 win over Dayton as the Gators welcome Presbyterian to the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Tuesday, December 6 at 6 p.m. ET. Tuesday’s game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Kyle Crooks and Brittany Davis in conversation. Skyler Lebron and Jennifer George will cover radio responsibilities on 98.1FM/850AM WRUF. SERIES HISTORY The Gators and Blue Hose meet Tuesday for the second time in program history, with Florida leading by a 1-0 score. At their final meeting on November 18, 2019, Florida defeated Presbyterian, 60-46. STRONG START The Gators, who boast an 8-1 scoreline in nine games, are currently in the middle of their best start to a season since the 2015/16 season, when they opened 12-1. The best start to a season in program history came during the 2008–09 campaign when they started 15–1. NON-CONFERENCE DOMINANCE Dating back to the 2019–20 season, Florida is in the midst of a 20-win home streak during non-conference competition, the third-longest streak in program history. The last loss to the Gators in the nonconference came on November 26, 2019, when Florida State won at Gainesville, 66-55. COUNT DOWN TO 800 Florida women’s basketball is approaching their 800th win as a program, currently with 796 in their 49-year history. When the Gators accomplish this feat, they will be the 13th SEC to cross the 800 win threshold, with Mississippi State also chasing the feat, with 775 wins as a program entering the 2022-23 season. CHOMP DOWN DEFENSE The Orange & Blue have made their defensive identity a key element in the 2022-23 season. After nine games, the Gators are second in the SEC in forced turnovers per game, averaging 21.33, which also ranks 35th nationally. They have forced 20 or more turnovers in five games this season. The Gators also rank fifth in the SEC with 10.4 steals per game, 58th in the nation. EAST WEST HOME IS BEST During 2021-2022, Florida recorded a whopping 10 home wins, the most since winning 13 in Gainesville during the 2015-2016 season. It was the 19th time in UF history that Orange & Blue have won 10 games in Gainesville. LAST TIME OFF Florida had to battle with Dayton to the end to hold on to a 69-65 victory and took their first real road win on Sunday. Nina Rickards posted a career-best 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds to lead the Gators in an eight lead change matchup. – #GoGators –

