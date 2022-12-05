England will do everything they can to keep Test cricket alive – Ben Stokes





RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) England captain Ben Stokes says they want to attract more fans to test cricket by entertaining with a bold approach, even if the results aren’t to their liking. It (Test cricket) must stay close and do everything we can do as a team to keep it alive, Stokes said Monday after England outsmarted Pakistan by 74 runs in the first test on a flat field at the Pindi Cricket Stage. If you’re brave enough and willing enough to go out and play that way, even if you lose a game, it’s going to be entertaining. The intention to play cricket for five days with a fearless attitude has seen England win seven wins in the last eight Tests since last summer, when Brendon McCullum took over as coach and Stokes as captain. That’s personally how I think test cricket should be played, Stokes said. Test cricket is something that needs to be taken care of. It is the pinnacle of cricket that everyone wants to play. On a similar type of docile field in March, only 15 wickets fell in a draw between Pakistan and Australia. But Stoke’s side were daring from the first ball. England’s 506-4 on the first day was a Test record. The 921 runs at 6.73 were the fastest in Test history by a team batting twice. After making a bold statement over tea on day four, Pakistan collapsed and lay in the fading light for 268 hours. The combined 1,768 runs were the third most in Test history and the highest since 1939. The total run rate of 4.54 is the highest for any Test over 2,000 balls. England achieved only a third victory in the country. We wanted to get to day five where both outcomes were possible, one of those outcomes was not a tie, Stokes said. The way we’ve been toiling all week alone, just today is absolutely fantastic. There was doubt over England’s first test in Pakistan in 17 years that started on time as several players, including Stokes, were struck down with a viral infection. Regular wicket-keeper Ben Foakes was unable to recover in time and Ollie Pope was given the goalkeeper gloves at the last minute. England managed to choose 11 fit players two hours before the toss on Thursday. The way the guys just handled it and just got on with it, kudos to them, Stokes said. Related news < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/>

