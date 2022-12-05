The scoop – Monday, December 5, 2022





Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429 Cincinnati: Sources say FootballScoop Cincinnati intends to hire Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield. Yes, this happens. Lyons (D-III – AR): Lyon College is inviting applications for an assistant football coach (limited earnings/defensive backs) effective immediately. Primary responsibilities include assisting with training and game preparation, breaking down films and providing scouting reports, recruiting academic and athletically gifted students, maintaining a working knowledge of NCAA D3 and Lyon College policies and procedures, instruct student-athletes through practice or movie review and other duties as directed by the Head Coach. Applicants must have successful coaching experience and an understanding (preferably experience) of recruiting student athletes at a small, liberal arts college. A bachelor’s degree is required; the master’s preference. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, CV and the names, addresses and telephone numbers of three references to [email protected]. BYU: Kelly Poppinga, who spent last fall at Boise State as an edge coach and co-special teams coordinator, is expected to join the BYU staff. Oregon: According to Matt Prehm, analyst Jordan Somerville is acting as quarterbacks coach for the bowl game. Wagner (FCS-NY): Kamau Dumas, who coached the corners for Gannon (D-II – PA) last season, has joined the staff as defensive backs coach. State of Arizona: ASU is bringing another defensive staffer from Washington state, sources tell FootballScoop. North Texas: Seth Littrell reportedly will not return for an eighth season at the Mean Green. Wisconsin: Luke Fickell shares an update on his push to retain defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: The CFP field for 2022 has been determined and — can you believe it? — they’re going to play the thing without Alabama. John and Zach provide our CFP preview, our Championship Week review and some coaching information on the FootballScoop podcast. Michigan: Amid a report that the NFL is interested in him, Jim Harbaugh said he will be “enthusiastic” coaching a ninth season at Michigan in 2023. NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Follow all the head coaching moves from NAIA to the NFL through this page. FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout tracker Yesterday’s Scoop can be found here. Also, click on any of the images below to find the scoop from a previous day.

