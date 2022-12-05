Men’s tennis Diallo turns pro – British Athletics





LEXINGTON, Kentucky Men’s Tennis Gabriel Diallo will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and turn pro after the fall semester, the Kentucky senior announced Monday. Diallo helped the Wildcats reach the program’s first ever NCAA Championship game as a team last season, while also making it to the quarterfinals at the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship. During his illustrious collegiate career, the Montreal, Canada native compiled an overall singles record of 65-26 and was named an ITA All-American twice. Diallo was also a two-time All-SEC First Team Selection and was named to the All-SEC Tournament Team last season. He reached a career-high ITA ranking of No. 2 ahead of the 2022 fall season and received the three ITA Regional Awards, including the Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Awards, as well as the ITA’s Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award. This fall, Diallo tested his game in the pro ranks and achieved excellent results. Diallo played on the ATP Challenger Tour and was victorious in Granby, Canada, reached the finals in Fairfield, California and made it to the semifinals in Calgary, Canada. Diallo capped off his stellar fall by competing in the 2022 Davis Cup Final for Team Canada. Among his notable victories on the pro circuit are wins over 2022 NCAA Singles Champion Ben Shelton at the Fairfield Challenger and World No. 62 James Duckworth at this year’s Rogers Cup qualifiers. Statement from Gabriel Diallo: After sitting down with my parents and coaching staff I have decided to forego my residual eligibility at UK and turn pro. This decision was not an easy one and I want to thank everyone who helped me make it. While I’m sad to leave, I’m excited to embark on this next journey. I want to thank the University of Kentucky for the best three and a half years of my life. I want to thank the coaching staff for helping me develop, not only as a player, but also as a person. I am grateful for the moments I have been able to experience, such as playing the national championship game and meeting my teammates who have become my brothers. I also want to thank my family for believing in me and supporting me unconditionally. I will complete my last four classes online to earn my Bachelor of Finance. I am forever a Wildcat and will always support BBN wherever I go. Follow the Wildcats for the latest on UK Mens Tennis Twitter and Instagram at @UKMensTennis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2022/12/05/mens-tenniss-diallo-to-turn-professional/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos