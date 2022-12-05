Hockey Bees start 2-1, loss to West Genesee – Eagle News Online





CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just two games into a new season, the Baldwinsville ice hockey team found themselves face-to-face with the side it knew it must conquer to rise to the top of the Division I ranks. They held the Ice Breaker Tournament at Shove Park in Camillus last Tuesday and Wednesday, and with their opening round victories, the Bees and West Genesee would face off in the championship round. WG battled through a 2-0 win over Skaneateles in the first round, came on only in the third period and conceded only his second goal on an empty netter in the closing seconds. B’ville, on the other hand, had faced Syracuse, one of the stronger Division I teams in recent years, but had a rocky start that the Bees amplified by beating the Cougars 7-1. Quickly out of the gate, B’ville led 3–0 after one period and did the same in the third period after a mid-game break, taking 51 shots to Syracuse’s 10. Brayden Penafeater-Stevenson and Tyler Machalek each scored twice, with Keegan Lynch and Garrett Sutton earning one goal and one assist each. Mitch Burlingame also converted, as some assists went to Leo Vona, Fernando Moreno, Carter Little, Harrison Bragg and Nick Cary. And this put the Bees against West Genesee, but it didn’t take long for the Wildcats to prove their superiority and it didn’t give up until it gave B’ville a 6-1 loss. It took just eight seconds for the Wildcats to go forward, Jared Jaeger scored the first goal, and in the ensuing confrontation, Kyle Evanchak found the net. Then Schneid made it 3-0 before the first period was over. It didn’t stop there, WG tacked on a Liam Burns goal in the second period, the only conversion from either side. B’ville finally broke the Wildcats’ shutout streak when Lynch scored early in the third period. But Schneid answered a few minutes later, and David Petrus also repented. Owen Zoanetti got two assists, while Petrus, Schneid, Ryan Considine and Will Shields also earned assists. GC goalkeeper Luke Beck was fantastic in the net, stopping 24 of B’ville’s 25 shots, while Bees goalkeeper Jon Schirmer had 20 saves. These teams will meet again in January, but at short notice the Bees had to worry about Saturday’s trip to New Hartford for a non-league game against the Spartans. It wasn’t easy, but B’ville won 4-3, the key turned out to be a first period in which the visitors found their way to a 2-1 lead. In each of the next two periods, the Bees conceded goals but answered, despite a large shot differential. B’ville took 52 shots to New Hartford’s 20. Michael Vetter was sensational in net for the Spartans, making 48 saves, but he couldn’t keep it all out. Four different Bees – Cary, Nolan Burlingame, Jamie Gipe and Trevor Sutton earned the four goals, with Gipe alongside Little, Brian Yager, Brady Garcia, Conner Bourque and Mitch Burlingame in the assist column. Dan Paciello had two of New Hartford’s three goals, the other going to Gabe Syrotynski, who also had an assist. Liam Hughes had 17 saves in goal for the Bees.

