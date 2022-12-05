Things to do at the WSL Etihad derby!





City welcomes United to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday 11 December, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm (UK). It sees two of the leagues most in shape interlock each other’s horns in what could prove to be a hugely important encounter in any of our title aspirations. Of more than 40,000 tickets have already been sold, it promises to be another historic encounter. Make sure to get your seat as soon as possible! But while plenty of excitement is expected on the pitch, the same can be said of the activities that take place around the stadium before the action gets underway. Food and drinks are available from a number of vendors in the Town Square from 10am, with the official welcome starting at 10:30am. Our presenters will guide you through all the pre-match conversation topics and will be joined on stage by urban legend Karen Bardsley, who performed for the club for over a century. City and United have nine of England’s victorious squads from this summer’s European Championship, and supporters can visit the Cityzens hub to have their photo taken with the trophy ahead of kick-off, as well as create their own Dream Team video . You can also take part in a number of other activities such as table tennis and the football equivalent futtoc! BARCLAYS WSL ETIHAD DERBY: BUY YOUR TICKETS The players arrive at 11am, and those who enjoy the Blue Carpet experience can cheer their heroes to Etihad. And Battle of the Bands is also on, with Manchester band Strawberry Lemonade playing live at 12pm. Fans are advised to get to their seats at 12:15pm in preparation for the Etihad fireworks, which will set the tone for an engaging encounter. But the experience continues at half-time, with supporters able to take part in our half-time quiz and stand a chance of winning a holiday sponsored by Costa Darauda. It promises to be a memorable day out for all involved, with adult tickets on sale from 12 years old and under 18s costing just £4.

