Explorers host Bucknell in non-conference action





Men’s Basketball | December 5, 2022 PHILADELPHIA The La Salle men’s basketball team is looking to climb above the .500 mark by defeating Bucknell at Tom Gola Arena on Tuesday night. The tip is scheduled at 7 p.m.

The match is televised on ESPN+, with Kale Beers and Rich Prendergast providing the play-by-play and color. Explorers fans can also listen to the broadcast at GoExplorers.com/watch. In addition, Explorers fans can follow the team on Twitter on ESPN+, with Kale Beers and Rich Prendergast providing the play-by-play and color. Explorers fans can also listen to the broadcast at GoExplorers.com/watch. In addition, Explorers fans can follow the team on Twitter @LaSalle_MBB and Instagram @lasallemb The game will too featuring an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest, the university’s Toys for Tots Toy Drive, and Walking Taco Tuesday, a new concession option on Tuesdays during the season. Students can obtain tickets to the game by clicking featuring an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest, the university’s Toys for Tots Toy Drive, and Walking Taco Tuesday, a new concession option on Tuesdays during the season. Students can obtain tickets to the game by clicking here NEWS & COMMENTS The Explorers take on the Bison for the 28th time in the program’s history. La Salle leads the all-time series with a 20-7 record.

The Explorers clinch a thrilling 84-81 overtime victory over Philadelphia Big 5 rival Penn at The Palestra on Saturday.

In the Penn game, the Explorers got monster achievements from Anwar Gill and Jhamir Brickus , who each held career highs in points with 26 and 25 points, respectively. Gill and Brickus combined for 11 of the team’s 15 points in overtime to help La Salle take the win.

The Explorers are led by head coach Fran Dunphy, the all-time winningest coach in the history of the Philadelphia Big 5. A graduate of La Salle in 1970, Dunphy holds a career record of 584-329.

Josh Nickelberry and Khalil Branley have let the Explorers go this season. The dynamic backcourt duo have combined for 25.9 points per game, with Nickelberry scoring 13.0 per game and Brantley chipping in 12.9 per game. GILL GETS IT GO Anwar Gill has provided a spark from the Explorers bench, averaging 9.3 points per game for third on the team.

The junior guard ranks in the top 25 of the Atlantic-10 in assist/turnover ratio (3rd at 2.4), assists per game (tied 16th at 3.0), steals per game (tied 18th at 1.3 ) and field goal percentage (tied for 21st at .483).

Gill is coming off his best performance in a La Salle uniform, as he scored a record 26 points last Saturday in the team’s 84-81 victory over Penn. In the game, Gill shot 9-for-15 from the field, including 3-for-5 from three-point range and 5-for-7 from the free throw line in 35 minutes. The Washington, D.C. native’s nine field goals made, three 3-pointers made, five foul shots made, 15 field goal attempts and 35 minutes played were all career highlights.

Gill is coming off his best performance in a La Salle uniform, as he scored a record 26 points last Saturday in the team’s 84-81 victory over Penn. In the game, Gill shot 9-for-15 from the field, including 3-for-5 from three-point range and 5-for-7 from the free throw line in 35 minutes. The Washington, D.C. native’s nine field goals made, three 3-pointers made, five foul shots made, 15 field goal attempts and 35 minutes played were all career highlights. THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME The Explorers have performed well at the Tom Gola Arena, winning home records in five of the past six seasons. The Explorers have gone 48-35 at the Gola Arena in that span.

By defeating Wagner, Queens and Binghamton, the Explorers won their first three home games of the season for the first time since 2013/14, beating Saint Peter’s (61-40 on November 11, 2017), South Alabama (81-73 on November 16 2017) and Temple (87-83 on Nov. 26, 2017).

The Explorers have won their last five games at the Gola Arena dating back to last season, when they defeated Dayton (62-60 on February 26) and Saint Joseph’s (49-48 on March 2) respectively.

The Explorers will look to win their first four home games of the season at the Tom Gola Arena for the first time since 2011-2012 when they started their home game 12-0 that season.

Dunphy aims to become the sixth head coach in La Salle history to win his first four home games as head coach. SCOUT BUCKNELL The Bison are 5-3 on the season after winning four of their last five games since a 2-2 start. The Bison have defeated Niagara (68-50), Presbyterian (66-65), Austin Peay (79-65), Saint Francis (89-65) and NJIT (79-63), respectively.

The Bison’s three losses were against Saint Peter’s (82-71), Georgia (65-61) and Marist (60-54 in OT), respectively.

The Bison were started by Xander Rice, Alex Timmerman and Andre Screen in the scoring department. Rice leads the way with 17.0 points per game. Carpenter trails him at 11.7 points per game and Screen chipped 10.7 points per game.

The Bison are one of only four teams in the country to shoot over 50 percent while holding opponents under 38 percent.

four teams in the country shoot over 50% while holding opponents under 38%

Bucknell is led by Nathan Davis, who is in his eighth season as Bucknell’s head coach. In his 14th season overall as head coach, Davis holds a career record of 263-137.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goexplorers.com/news/2022/12/5/mens-basketball-explorers-to-host-bucknell-in-non-conference-action.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos