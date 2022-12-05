The Game cricket tips: $15,000 grand prize up for grabs if Early Bird winner is drawn





The early bird gets the worm, as they say, and the old adage hit the perfect time for avid tipper Ken Vawser. Mr. Vawser signed up for The Game cricket tips after years of participating in the platform’s AFL competition and became an instant winner, taking home the $5,000 Early Bird cash prize thanks to Thirsty Camel. SIGN UP FOR THE GAME OF CRICKET TIPPING HERE And the money comes just in time for the 81-year-old West Coast Eagles and Perth Scorchers fan after a year filled with fantastic family milestones. We’ve had to buy a lot of presents lately, Mr. Vawser said. We have three grandchildren who turned 21 this year and a son who turned 50. So it helped to buy them presents and prepare for Christmas. The humble grandfather also hopes for a holiday on the coast during the holiday season after the great victory. I have almost nothing in my life, he said. So we will definitely have a holiday. A local holiday perhaps up north to the Coral Coast. Camera icon Enter The Game cricket tips. Credit: The Western Australian sport Mr. Vawser started tipping off his passion for the Eagles, and while this is his first attempt at predicting the tumultuous Big Bash League, he predicts another trophy-laden campaign for the Scorchers. They just lost (Mitch) Marsh, so that’s going to make it a little harder for them, but they still have a good side, and I don’t think they rely on one guy, and Bancroft has been doing pretty well lately, so he could come. good, said Mr. Vawser. I just enjoy how my tips compare to everyone else’s and how close I am. I will see for the first time how I deal with it. The Game cricket tips work the same as its AFL counterpart, with each punter selecting the team they believe will win with the BBL calendar broken down into rounds. Instead of margins, you should try how many sixes will be hit for one of the matches. The tipster with the most correct weekly selections, with the sixes prediction a tie-breaker, receives $1,000, while the overall champion takes home $15,000. BBL|12 will start on Tuesday 13 December. SIGN UP FOR THE GAME OF CRICKET TIPPING HERE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thewest.com.au/sport/the-game/the-game-cricket-tipping-15000-main-prize-up-for-grabs-as-early-bird-winner-is-drawn-c-9066129 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos