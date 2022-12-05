Cincinnati announces Scott Satterfield as its next head football coach

Zach Stipe Employee AD / Communication

CINCINNATI John Cunningham, director of athletics at the University of Cincinnati, announced Monday that Scott Satterfield will become Cincinnati’s 43rd head football coach.

Satterfield has a 76-48 (.612) record in 10 years as head coach at Louisville and Appalachian State, with a game-winning score in seven seasons in addition to a 4-1 record in bowl games. He led the Mountaineers to three straight conference titles and four bowl appearances from 2013 to 2018 before taking over the Cardinals in 2019.

With an explosive offensive offense, he has led Louisville to three bowls in four seasons. He lifted the Cardinals from a 2-10 campaign in 2018 to an 8-5 record in his first season in 2019.

Born in Durham, NC, Satterfield was Appalachian State’s 2018 Sun Belt Coach of the Year before earning 2019 ACC Coach of the Year honors after leading the Cardinals to a six-win improvement in his first year.

“Scott Satterfield is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder,” said Cunningham. “He is an innovative offensive spirit and a leader who develops men on and off the field. He is a perfect fit to grow this program and lead us to the Big 12 next season and beyond. I am thrilled to have Scott, his wife, Beth, welcome.” , and their three children, Bryce, Isaac and Alli to Cincinnati.”

While at Louisville, he compiled a 25-24 record and saw 32 players collect All-ACC honors. Three Cardinals have also been selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

In 2022, Satterfield led Louisville to a 7-5 run and saw 13 players collect all-conference honors. The Cardinals appeared in the College Football Playoff Rankings, defeating two Top 25 teams.

“I am honored to be the next head coach at the University of Cincinnati and look forward to building on the winning tradition this program has had over the past 20 years,” said Satterfield. “My family and I have admired this university and athletic department from afar for years. I look forward to bringing Cincinnati up to the Big 12 this fall and ready to compete for championships. I am most looking forward to joining the current team and starting build relationships with these young men. We’ll hit the ground running today. Go Bearcats!”

Satterfield, who is 49, led Appalachian State from the FCS to the FBS as head coach after serving as an assistant coach (1998-08) and quarterback for the Mountaineers (1991-95), leading his alma mater to three NCAA- divisions led I FCS national titles and eight conference championships along the way.

Among his many career highlights in Boone, NC, he mentored Walter Payton Player of the Year and FCS All-American Armanti Edwards and helped lead the Mountaineers to the historic 34-32 upset at No. 5 Michigan to open the 2007 season.

He also spent a season as the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Toledo in 2009 and two seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at FIU in 2010-11.

Satterfield started 27 games for Appalachian State and collected the first team conference in 1995. He graduated with a degree in physical education in 1996.

Satterfield and his wife, Beth, have a daughter, Alli, and two sons, Bryce and Isaac.

