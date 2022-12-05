Nick Bollettieri, tennis champion trimmer, dies at 91





Nick Bollettieri, who never competed in elite tennis but was once the world’s most famous tennis coach and developed 10 players who reached the No. 1 international ranking in singles, died Sunday at his home in Bradenton, Florida. He was 91. David R Legge, a journalist who is writing an authorized biography on Bollettieri, confirmed his death. Legge said Bollettieri started having kidney problems several months ago and his health had deteriorated since then. Bollettieri was initiated in the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI, in 2014 as a contributor to the game. He joined only three others honored solely for their coaching, the longtime Australian Davis Cup captain Harry Hopman and two other Americans, Vic Braden and Dr Robert Johnsonan advocate for African American junior tennis who mentored Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe. Bollettieri co-founded the Port Washington Tennis Academy on Long Island in 1966, whose star students included John McEnroe and Vitas Gerulaitis. In the early 1980s, he opened Bollettieri Academy in Bradenton, Florida, on what were then tomato fields, and pioneered the concept of live-in facilities for promising junior tennis players. He sold it to the sports agency IMG in 1987. Now known as the IMG Academy, it teaches young athletes in many sports and has dozens of tennis courts for the Bollettieri Tennis Program. Bollettieri, who founded that program, became its president.

Serena and Venus Williams, Monica Seles, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Maria Sharapova, Marcelo Rios and Boris Becker are among the players who trained at the academy or came on board.

Bollettieri was known for his hard driving style. As Sports Illustrated put it in 1980, he yells at kids, insults them. And they work harder. He grabs players and orders them off the field. And they work harder. When the Bollettieri contingent arrives at junior tournaments, the other kids look at them as if the Marines just landed. They are the products of a heavier kind of training. Nicholas James Bollettieri was born on July 31, 1931 in Pelham, NY, in Westchester County. His father, James, was a pharmacist and his mother, Mary Rita (DeFillipo) Bollettieri, was a housewife.

He graduated from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama in 1953, and then saw military service in an airborne division. After his discharge in 1957, he went to law school at the University of Miami. To earn money for his tuition, he taught tennis at area courts, charging $1.50 for a half-hour lesson, though his experience was limited to some playing as a teenager. His first students included Brian Gottfriedwho went on to have an outstanding tennis career.

Bollettieri dropped out of law school after a year and worked summers at the John D. Rockefeller Estate in Pocantico Hills, a hamlet in the Westchester town of Mount Pleasant, and winters at Rockefeller’s Doral Beach hotel in Puerto Rico, where he became the tennis director. He returned to Florida in 1978 and became an instructor at the then Colony Beach and Tennis Resort in Longboat Key before opening his academy in Bradenton. The ABC News program 20/20 profiled the academy in its early years and brought it national attention. In 2014, Bollettieri was giving private lessons for $900 an hour. Nick is one of the youngest, most passionate guys in the world, Jim Courier, who had won four major singles titles, told The New York Times at the time. No nonsense. He’s not in it for the money. He likes to make a difference and get meaning out of it. As corny as that sounds, it’s true. He has family and more wives than anyone should ever have, but Nick is one who wakes up in the morning and craves the office. It’s what keeps him going.

Bollettieris’ survivors include his eighth wife, Cindi Eaton; his children from several previous marriages, including his daughters, Danielle Bollettieri, Angelique Bollettieri, Nicole Bollettieri Kroenig, and Alexandra Bollettieri; his sons, James, Giovanni and Giacomo; and four grandchildren. Bollettieri was the instructional editor of Tennis Magazine and published the memoir My Aces, My Faults (1996, with Dick Sheep) and Bollettieri: Changing the Game (2014). He was the author of the instructional book Nick Bollettieris Tennis Handbook (2001). In his later years, Bollettieri shortened his schedule and did his coaching on indoor courts. Today, the whole world plays tennis, and many years ago there were about six countries, Bollettieri told The Times in 2014. Now we’re competing against the world, so it’s much harder for me when someone comes up and says, Nick, tell us about another champion. I am very reluctant. Alex Traub reporting contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/05/sports/tennis/nick-bollettieri-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos