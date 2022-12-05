Nick Bollettieri, coach of the Agassi sisters, Williams, has died at the age of 91





Nick Bollettieri, the larger-than-life coach whose famed Florida tennis academy changed the face of the game by producing some of its greatest players, has passed away at the age of 91. friendly American. The son of Italian immigrant parents, Bollettieri served in the United States military and dropped out of law school to become a coach. He shaped the careers of top names such as Andre Agassi, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Monica Seles and Maria Sharapova. A pioneering mentor who coached 10 world number one players, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014. Thank you for your time, knowledge, dedication, expertise, willingness to share your skills, your personal interest in guiding me and giving me the best chance to follow my dreams, Indian Wells tournament director and former runner-up wrote of the Haas world on Instagram. Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated with us last night. He gave so many a chance to fulfill their dream. He showed us all how to live life to the fullest Thank you, Nick pic.twitter.com/PhO36oPWpI —Andre Agassi (@AndreAgassi) December 5, 2022 You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind. Germany’s Sabine Lisicki, the 2013 Wimbledon runner-up, said Bollettieri shaped the game of tennis. THANKS Nick

You have given so many children a place to work for their dream. Support with your knowledge and the belief that anything is possible. I was lucky enough to be one of them.

You have shaped the game of tennis

You will be missed very much!

Rest in peace Nicky pic.twitter.com/DBVdcBn12b — Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) December 5, 2022 You have given so many children a place to work for their dream. Support with your knowledge and the belief that anything is possible. I was lucky enough to be one of them, Lisicki wrote on Twitter. You will be missed very much! Bollettieri’s daughter Angelique Anne announced on Facebook last month that her father was nearing the end. Dad is about to transfer to the next spot. Please keep him in your thoughts for a peaceful departure and a wonderful journey. We love you, Daddy, she wrote. According to reports in the American media, Bollettieri died on Sunday. One of Bollettieri’s first talented students was the American Brian Gottfried, the number three in the world in 1977. Bollettieri founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy the following year. It was purchased in 1987 by the International Management Group. RIP Nick Bolletieri; Besides being the best coach ever you were so kind to me my parents and my siblings it meant more to me than anything you had a big heart and joie de vivre — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) December 5, 2022 RIP Nick Bolletieri. Besides being the best coach ever you were so kind to me my parents and my siblings…that meant more to me than anything you had a big heart and joie de vivre said former number one of the women Chris Evert . Patrick Mouratoglou, another well-known coach who also worked with Serena Williams, said the tennis family had lost an important figure in Bollettieri. Someone who has grown our industry and opened up opportunities for coaches and players, he said. We will remember the special person you were and will miss you.

