Deone Walker named Associated Press Second-Team All-SEC – UK Athletics





Deone Walker, the true freshman defensive lineman from the University of Kentucky, was elected to the Associated Press Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference, it was announced Monday. He joins Ole Miss’s Quinshon Judkins and Louisiana State’s Harold Perkins as the only three freshmen represented and is the first British freshman to be named to the AP All-SEC team since Austin MacGinni’s first-team honor in 2014. Walker, a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Detroit, finished the regular season with a total of 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He has also been named to the Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-America Team and was recently named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week on November 28 for his role in the UK’s 26-13 victory over intrastate rival Louisville . In addition, Walker was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award and a Midseason True Freshman All-American by several outlets, including The Athletic, 247 Sports, On3.com, and College Football News. Walker and the Wildcats head to Nashville to face Iowa on New Year’s Eve in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. The game kicks off at 12 a.m. ET (11 a.m. Central Time in Nashville) at Nissan Stadium in a game that will be nationally televised by ABC. All Kentucky Football season ticket holders and eligible K Fund donors who have submitted a Music City Bowl request during the priority application period (November 16-December 1) will receive tickets. Tickets ordered during the priority request period will be allocated this week to the best seating locations in Kentucky’s official allocation and will be allocated in order of K-fund priority points. After holding tickets to meet all priority requests and internal needs, tickets in Kentucky’s official allocation have sold out. Public tickets are now available direct from MusicCityBowl.com and Ticket master. com. Kentucky is on the east side of Nissan Stadium. Information on student tickets for the Music City Bowl is online at UKFootballTix.com.

