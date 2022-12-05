The Cherry Cricket holds groundbreaking ceremony in Littleton





The Cherry Cricket has been serving burgers and beer in Cherry Creek for over 77 years.

LITTLETON, Colo. An old burger joint in Denver will open a third location in Colorado in 2023. The Cherry Cricket broke ground in a diner at 819 W. Littleton Blvd. on Thursday. The Cherry Cricket has been open in Cherry Creek for over 77 years and in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood since 2018. The Littleton Building was built in 1967 and has been home to several restaurants for over 40 years, most notably the Crestwood Restaurant. Many Littleton residents remember celebrating everything from prom to wedding anniversaries in Crestwood. “The history of the Crestwood is one of the things we love most about this new Cricket,” said Alex Bunn, Cherry Cricket’s Vice President of Brand and Growth. “It’s all about a great story, so there’s nothing more exciting for us than bringing an iconic Littleton location back to life for new generations of Littleton to enjoy.” The restaurant said the 6,659-square-foot Littleton location will have approximately 400 seats, including more than 100 outdoor seats, as well as the signature Big Sign, patrons’ favorite aquarium and nostalgic design features. The restaurant is expected to open in mid-2023. “If you mention the Cherry Cricket, almost everyone will have a story for you that will put a smile on their face,” said Ed Cerkovnik, co-CEO of Breckenridge-Wynkoop, the parent company of Cherry Crickets. “The Cricket has made many friends over the years, many of whom call Littleton home,” said Bunn. “We love being a neighborhood restaurant where people come together to create memories. We were just excited to start doing more of that in Littleton. “It will feel a bit like The Cherry Cricket, but we hope it will also bring back memories of the Crestwood,” Bunn added. “Our team has deliberately chosen to keep distinctive elements such as the mansard roof and rock walls. We think the result will be a very special combination.” The new restaurant is being built by MA Architects and Jordy Construction. The Cherry Cricket breaking ground in Littleton RECOMMENDED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries MORE WAYS TO RECEIVE 9NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS APP

