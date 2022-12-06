Radley named head coach of Team USA for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup





LAS VEGAS – Oregon women’s golf head coach Derek Radley has been announced as the Women’s Head Coach of Team USA at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, scheduled for June 8-10 at Laurel Valley Golf Club. The Arnold Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup style competition pitting men’s and women’s collegiate golfers from the United States against their international counterparts. Oregon Hsin Yu (Cynthia) Lu and Tze-Han (Heather) Lin competed for the international team at the 2022 event. “I am beyond honored and excited for this incredible opportunity to lead Team USA,” said Radley. “The Arnold Palmer Cup is one of the most prestigious events in our sport and I can’t wait for the opportunity to partner with the very best collegiate golfers in the country. Let’s go, Team USA!” Now in his fifth season as Oregon head coach, Radley and the Ducks are coming off the best season in the program’s history. Radley led Oregon to its first-ever Pac-12 championship last spring, one of five tournament wins in the program during the season. UO also won the NCAA Albuquerque Regional to advance to the NCAA Championships, where the Ducks raced to the national title game and finished runner-up to the NCAA. Radley’s entire five-player lineup earned all-conference honors, and as many as four players were named All-Americans. Lu also became only the second Duck ever to win an individual Pac-12 title. In 41 events since Radley and assistant coach Monica Vaughan took over the program, the Ducks have six tournament victories and 33 top-five finishes. Radley has coached four players to six all-America awards after the program had only two all-time before his arrival. As of the 2022-23 spring season, the Ducks are ranked No. 5 in the national Golfstat rankings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goducks.com/news/2022/12/5/womens-golf-radley-named-team-usa-head-coach-for-2023-arnold-palmer-cup.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos