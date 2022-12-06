Sports
Ben Stokes calls England’s Test victory in Pakistan mind-blowing | Pakistan v England 2022
Ben Stokes admitted he was stunned after leading England to one of their finest test victories, not only beating Pakistan just before sunset on the fifth day, but also making a statement about their bold new approach.
As the call to prayer echoed around Rawalpindi, as the night had descended on town barely 10 minutes after Jack Leach took the last wicket for a 74-run victory, Stokes and his players were still calculating what they had achieved during England’s first test match on Pakistani soil for 17 years.
The 1-0 lead in the series they take to Multan for the second test starting on Friday was secured by a record-breaking batting performance, a sporting statement that led the hosts 343 to win in four sessions, and a huge bowling display at a heartbreaking field. Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson took four wickets each, with four catches for their replacement wicket-keeper, Ollie Pope.
Stunning, said Stokes, having superbly lined up his side for a seventh win in eight since taking over as England captain early last summer. Because of the effort everyone has put into it, I feel very honored and in a privileged position to be able to lead these guys onto the field.
Stokes didn’t claim it was his biggest test win in an England shirt, one of was as close as the all-rounder came, but that didn’t stop Leach, Robin from being Batman at the end of the famous Headingley robbery at the 2019 Ashes. Leach, whose removal of Naseem Shah lbw at dusk led to wild celebrations, said: For me I think so [trump Headingley]. I just told Stokesy that. The way we tried to force something, the way so many people contributed and it went all the way to the end, it was just amazing.
The left-arm spinner said he felt like a con, with Anderson, Robinson and Stokes sending down 66 overs from the fourth innings’ 96.3 overs. Pakistan tried to take the target first, attacking the slow bowlers in particular, before trying to block from the draw in the gripping final session.
Anderson, aged 40, again defied his age, taking his record wicket to 672 in his 176th Test, as Robinson continued to storm in for his captaincy, a far cry from the player who left last winter’s Ashes defeat with questions that were asked about his condition and possibly his future in England.
Of man of the match Robinson, whose two-wicket burst after tea announced the attack, Stokes said: “He showed no sign of slowing down on a hot, docile, exhausting day.” He just kept running in and running in. Everything that happened in the past has to be written off now that his performance was, in my opinion, his best for England.
Still, much of the win is down to Stokes’ aggressive and tactically deft leadership, plus the optimism that has swept through the locker room since he was paired with a like-minded head coach in Brendon McCullum.
Four centurions Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook helped to plunder 657 runs from just 101 overs in the first innings, buying precious overs at the end of the match. Stokes was also willing to lose to win, with the 31-year-old once again claiming a higher cause behind this mindset.
Stokes said: That’s what we’re trying to do as a team to make Test cricket as exciting as the shorter formats. The way the batters went out with freedom and fun allowed us to be where we were on day five. And also the willingness of the bowlers to experiment with different plans and pitches. We had to be unconventional to take 20 wickets.
England did suffer one casualty after a match almost delayed by the virus that swept through the camp last week. Liam Livingstone, who made his test debut, will fly home after scans of a knee injury sustained in the field indicated a two-month absence.
