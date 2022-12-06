Shepherd participates in PXG College Golf Showcase





DURHAM Duke golf senior ladies Eric Shepherd will participate in the third annual PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National in Scottsdale, Ariz., on December 14 from 7-9 p.m. (ET), on Golf Channel, as announced Monday by the Fidelity Sports Group, PXG and the Scottsdale National Golf Club. The College Golf Showcase will feature six top collegiate golfers along with two playing team captains in Pro Football Hall of Fame members Jerome Bettis and Brian Urlacher in an exhibition shootout. During the 18-hole competition, the broadcast will raise awareness and critical funding for the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and Mount Sinai Hospital’s Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research. Shepherd is one of only two female collegiate golfers to compete alongside four male collegiate golfers. Shepherd includes Rachel Kuehn, Bryce Lewis (Tennessee), Patrick Welch (Oklahoma), Reid Davenport (Vanderbilt) and Max Moldovan (Ohio State) of Wake Forest. The participants will be split into two four-person teams, Team Semper Fi and Team Mount Sinai, each of which will consist of two male college golfers, a female college golfer, and their celebrity team captain. The teams compete against each other in a skins shootout with a new setup every six holes. The formats include scramble, team aggregate and alternate shot. The $1,000,000 purse will be split between the 18 holes of Scottsdale National’s signature Other Course. The group plays like a walking eight-piece with caddies. “We are very excited to continue this unique event with PXG and Scottsdale National Golf Club. The updated format will further showcase these amazing college athletes who will be competing on the PGA and LPGA tours in the very near future,” said Drew Carr of Fidelity Sports Group. “2022 marks the event’s third year since our launch during COVID and to have helped distribute a total of $3 million to veteran-focused foundations while also raising the profile of college golf’s top players, coaches and programs. has improved is an achievement we are all very proud of and one we intend to continue for many years to come.” Born in Greenwood, Ind., Shepherd is a two-time All-America and All-ACC selection with the Blue Devils. She has represented the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup each of the past two summers and accumulates a 6-2 ledger along with team victories for the US. Shepherd is a three-time participant in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) and a two-time champion of the United States Golf Association (USGA). Scottsdale National Golf Club will serve as the host venue for the PXG College Golf Showcase. Unlike many private clubs, Scottsdale National is not part of a master-planned residential development, it is pure golf, with unending views of the pristine desert landscape, surrounded on three sides by the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Owned by Bob Parsons, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist and the founder of PXG, and his wife, Renee, president and executive creative director of PXG Apparel, the exclusive 45-hole private club provides an intimate and fun setting for this exhibit. If you miss the original showcase broadcast on December 14, there will be an additional broadcast on December 17 at 11 a.m. on Golf Channel. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on Blue Devils women’s golf by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2022/12/5/DukeWGOLF”. #Good week

