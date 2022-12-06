The release date of season two of the Amazon Prime Cricket series ‘The Test’ has been revealed





‘The test’ the season two release date has been revealed, as the second of the four-part series will be released on Amazon Prime from January 13, 2023. The cricket-inspired docuseries takes a behind-the-scenes look at Australia’s men’s quest for world domination. The Test Season Two is a behind-the-scenes look at the Aussie men’s cricket team as they strive to be the best team in the world in the face of dramatic changes. The four-part series is coming @PrimeVideoAUNZ is 13 Jan #The test #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XNVjHxTqcj Prime Video Sport Australia (@pvsportau) December 5, 2022 After a successful reveal of part one in March 2020, producers producedCricket Australia and Amazon Prime video have continued their efforts to provide insight into rare and unseen images. MORE: WATCH THE TRAILER HERE Referred to as Prime Video Australia’s most successful sports series to date, the new second season follows the departure of captain Tim Paine and the subsequent departure of coach Justin Langer. The series is set behind closed doors by directors Adrian Brown and Sheldon Wynne, among others, after the 2021/22 Test season, which sees the Aussies take on England, the tour of Pakistan and the game with Sri Lanka. Head of content at Prime Video, Tyler Bern, expressed his excitement for the new episode. The first season of Test was the biggest sports series Prime Video has launched locally, and we can’t wait to show Australian and international audiences a more personal side of the Australian men’s cricket team, Bern said. The 2021/22 Test season was full of highs and lows, and The Test Season Two provides a behind-the-scenes look at the leadership transition with Pat Cummins as captain, the historic 24-year return to Pakistan, the tour through the crisis shredded Sri Lanka, and incredible performances from Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon and comeback king Usman Khawaja. ‘The test’season two is produced by Amazon Studios in association with Cricket Australia and Whooska Media. The producers are Mish Armstrong, Adrian Brown and Richard Ostroff. How to watch ‘The test’ season two ‘The testSeason two is exclusive Amazon Prime video from January 13, 2023. When does ‘The test’ season two aired? January 13, 2023. What shall ‘The test’ Season two is about? The highly successful docuseries follows the Australian cricket team closely. Season two will see the departure of former captain Tim Paine, as well as the rise of Pat Cummins to leader of the Test side. The series also delves into the departure of Justin Langer after a stunning 4-0 Ashes victory before the team heads to Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

