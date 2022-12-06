Who will join the Sun Devils?





The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player’s perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team receives pledges through the transfer portal. As ASU loses several key players to the portal – which is expected in the modern college football landscape and is being accelerated with a new head coach – the Sun Devils are also going to replenish and adjust their supply with transfers. On Monday, former Wisconsin defenseman Tristan Monday announced he would be returning to play for his hometown team. Coming home! pic.twitter.com/IVcPDUkmzT — Tristan Monday (@monday_tristan) December 5, 2022 The 6-foot-4, 240-pound DE was a 2022 three-star recruit from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale and was also offered by Arizona, Colorado, Baylor and the State of Florida. According to 247 Sports, Dillingham was Monday’s lead recruiter for FSU in his two seasons (2020-21) under current Seminoles head coach and former Arizona State quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Mike Norvell (2012-15). Monday was ranked No. 8 in the state of Arizona and No. 94 in the country coming out of high school, but did not play for Wisconsin as a freshman this season. It’s safe to say Dillingham was ecstatic about the transfer: Let’s go!!! Great day to be a SunDevil4LIFE!!!! pic.twitter.com/bZs6F7bgYP — Coach Dillingham (@KennyDillingham) December 5, 2022 And while no official announcement has been made, a few more Valley natives have entered the transfer portal and received offers from the state of Arizona. The first to announce it was Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Dorian Singer, whose 1,105 receiving yards led the Pac-12 this season with 66 receptions and six touchdowns as a sophomore. The 6-foot-1 Singer is also a graduate of Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. Blessed to have the opportunity to play at ASU. pic.twitter.com/cwbVbTCVNd — Dorian singer (@dorian_singer1) December 5, 2022 Just two hours after Singer’s announcement, Bram Walden announced that he had received an offer from ASU. The 6-foot-3, 304-pound offensive lineman also graduated from Saguaro and reapplied his freshman year at Oregon. The 2021 four-star recruit was ranked the No. 1 player from the state of Arizona, the No. 9 OT in the country, and No. 66 overall player nationally, according to 247 Sports. Honored to receive an offer from ASU!! pic.twitter.com/MrQjyhjTfK — Bram Walden (@bramwalden42) December 5, 2022 Here is a list of all the transfers that will play in Tempe in 2023: THE Tristan Monday Follow @jwa1994

