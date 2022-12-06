How ‘Outsider’ Nick Bollettieri changed the game | ATP tour

Jimmy Arias was already a 13-year-old tennis prodigy from Buffalo when the fast-talking Colony Beach and Tennis Resort coach persuaded him to move to Florida in 1978.

“School finished at noon and I was able to hit tennis balls for the rest of the day,” Arias recently said. “My other choice was to move to Spain — on my own — and work with the Spanish Federation, a bunch of old guys who smoked and didn’t speak English.

“The beach – or Spain? It was a no-brainer for a 13-year-old.”

The energetic salesman was Nick Bollettieri, a man who never played competitive tennis after high school. Arias was the first non-local major talent to join what would eventually become the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy. At the time, it was just three other juniors, two courts in Longboat, Florida, and a room in Bollettieri’s home. After Andre Agassi and Jim Courier arrived, it would become the model for teaching tennis at the elite junior level.

Bollettieri passed away Sunday, just a short bike ride from his creation in Bradenton, Florida, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was 91. Everything in the legendary coach’s long and winding journey was larger than life.

If you are a follower of tennis, no last name was necessary. But he was as productive as they came.

Back in the day, Boris Becker was the first of his students to become the No. 1 player in the world. Over the years he was followed by Monica Seles, Courier, Agassi, Martina Hingis, Marcelo Rios and Jelena Jankovic. Serena and Venus Williams were both touched by his teaching hand, as was Maria Sharapova, who came to his academy from Siberia at the age of 9.

A total of 10 players who entered his irresistible lane became number 1 – an amazing and unprecedented achievement. Long before places like the Rafael Nadal Academy and national training centers brought together the best and brightest players, Bollettieri spearheaded an extraordinary teaching and learning environment in Bradenton.

Courier was 14 years old when he accepted a scholarship to participate in 1984.

“You’re 15, 16 years old and you’re down there with Andre Agassi, Yannick Noah, Johan Kriek,” Courier once said. “You are a junior, but you train like a professional.

“It’s like Thomas Friedman’s book, ‘The World Is Flat.’ Nick flattened the tennis world in a very Darwinian way. He built an ecosystem of the world’s best juniors and threw in some pros. He created an industry. Imagine letting the talent come to you, instead of the other way around.”

It was a seething cauldron of competition with a handful of would-be tennis stars — Courier, Agassi, Arias, and Aaron Krickstein, among others — during their high school days in the 1980s. Courier would go on to win four Grand Slam singles titles and Agassi eight.

The Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, bought by International Management Group in 1987, is still in operation – under his name.

In 2014, after a long exclusion, Bollettieri finally received an invitation to the Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, as a contributor.

Peter Bodo, one of today’s most respected tennis journalists, has succeeded in separating the Bollettieri’s boastful style from the substance of his final impact.

“He came into tennis as an outsider,” Bodo said, “just one of legions of Americans who became fascinated with tennis almost overnight in a new, professional era with all its consequences — crowded stadiums, network coverage, brand shoes.

“His legacy is unique. Bollettieri’s eponymous academy provided industrial, immersive training for numerous talented boys and girls, who not only benefited from expert, holistic training, but lifted and challenged each other to become better every day.”

Mary Pierce, winner of two major titles, explained Bollettieri’s extraordinary performance as follows: “He had such an amazing gift because everyone is so different and you can’t train everyone in the same way. That’s what makes him such a great coach.

“He knew how to bring out the best in you.”

Bollettieri was born in Pelham, New York, not far from the vast US Open grounds of the United States Tennis Association, in 1931. He was a sloppy high school player – the extent of his competitive run in tennis. After graduating from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama (with a degree in philosophy), he served in the United States Army.

He attended the University of Miami Law School when tennis eventually lured him away from academia. He started in the mid-1950s, charging $3 an hour for classes at Victory Park Courts in North Miami.

His big break was becoming the tennis director of the Dorado Beach Hotel in Puerto Rico. In 1978 he founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy. In terms of mechanics, he was ahead of his time, preaching an aggressive game, stepping inside the baseline and taking the ball early with an inside-out forehand.

The secret to his success, Bollettieri said that year, is communication.

“I believe the gift I have is the ability to interact with people in a very simple way,” he said. ‘Listen, I’m on the [USTA] board, and they have all kinds of coaches, and they talk about kinetic change and biomechanics, and all that stuff.

‘To tell you the truth, I don’t know s—. I don’t really know all those expressions, but what I do know is that I can relate to people in a way that fits who they are. That’s the biggest thing I have.”

No one is more committed to upholding Bollettieri’s legacy than Arias. Four decades after first arriving in Florida, Arias rejoined the IMG Academy as director of tennis, overseeing some 230 student-athletes. As parents of a certain age know, things are different these days.

“Our parents sent us away – there was no protection,” Arias said. “Now it’s not as organic – or Lord of the Flies – as it used to be. I think it was good for us overall. You grew up very young and had no one to stand up for you. You had to stand up for yourself.”

Like Bollettieri, Arias focuses on the basics.

“Technique is important, but at some point you have to figure out, ‘How am I going to beat the guy I’m playing against today?'” Arias said. “The only way to do that is to play a lot – and a lot of different types of players. And win a lot.

“Basically, I’m bringing back the formula Nick used years ago. It’s the perfect place to test yourself at any level. That’s what he brought to tennis.”