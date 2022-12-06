The 10 best gift ideas for families in 2022

Let me set the scene. Homestead, Florida, December 25, 1987. My siblings and I had torn open the last of our individual gifts. There were Barbies, action figures and books as far as the eye could see. It was a glitter and paper disaster, except for one gift. One big gift that had not yet been opened and was addressed to the whole family.

Deciding who gets to unwrap the family gift was a battle no one wanted to fight, especially on a holiday, so we agreed to open it together. With sweat dripping from our brows and our hearts pounding in our chests, we tear at the paper like wild animals. Then we saw it. The most amazing thing that has happened to our family since Nintendo.

Our brand new ping pong table! We were PUUUUUMPPPED and it had to be mounted immediately.

Of course, my parents argued that there was breakfast and a church service to attend, but us kids vigorously defended that match-ups were already scheduled and bragging rights had to be earned. We played for hours that Christmas morning, and for days and years after that.

While some family gifts can be big, they can also be small and meaningful. The most important thing about the family gift is that it brings everyone together.

Here’s a range of great gifts that will stay with you and yours for years and years to come.

Gifts for the whole family

Hanna Andersson Grinch matching pajamas

Wake up cozy and on time this Christmas morning with these cute matching Grinch jams from Hanna Andersson. Made from super soft organic cotton and featuring quotes and classic images from the beloved holiday classic, your family is sure to be the envy of any Who in Whoville this holiday season.

Hunt down a killer in the board game Dive Bar

Your family has watched enough Dateline to confidently claim that you could solve a murder. Hunt a Killer is an immersive multi-episode murder mystery game series. Each game box offers its own set of testimonials, clues and intrigue. Will you be the one who finally catches the killer and make Keith Morrisson proud? Time will tell. The Hunt a Killer team doesn’t give a specific age recommendation, but the game has a PG-13 atmosphere. Parents, plan/play accordingly.

ELF ready-to-play train set

Decking the hallways and decorating the tree have always brought the family together. Up your decorating game this holiday season with this ready-made train set. This hilarious train, inspired by the Elf movie, consists of four train cars, a closed car and a caboose. It also runs on batteries and a remote control and includes some of your favorite songs and sounds from the movie.

How did anyone survive high school without endless tetherball challenges? This portable tetherball set can be camped out in your own backyard, or taken out for a game at the neighborhood park. It’s also easy to set up and easy to move around thanks to the included carry bag.

A gift close to my heart that can still lead to late nights of somewhat friendly competition. This ping pong table has a warping surface and comes with two paddles, two balls, net and post set and is easy to set up and store. The VICTORY is yours.

You are the George Bailey of your Bedford Falls when you watch a screening of It’s a Wonderful Life! on this 14.5 foot inflatable screen. The projection screen is great for movie lovers and comes with an air pump, a handy carry bag and ropes and pegs to secure your new movie screen. Projector and copy of It’s a Wonderful Life! are not included.

Dual Shot sport

Where was this pop-a-shot in 1987, and why wasn’t it in my playroom? The Dual Shot Sport takes indoor competitive hoops to the next level this holiday season. It features ten different games, including head-to-head and solo challenges, a three-digit scoreboard, six audio options, and folds for extra space when needed.

What I like about this trampoline from JUMPZYLLA is the emphasis on jumping safety. With major safety certifications from consumer organizations such as ASTM International and ISO, this 14-foot trampoline features curved posts designed to protect against injury, durable safety netting, padded posts and a sturdy frame.

Intex Easy Set Inflatable Swimming Pool

For those of us who won’t be getting a pool-sized Clark Griswold bonus this year, here’s the next best thing! The Intex Easy Set 18-Foot Inflatable Pool is easy to set up, fairly easy to maintain, and is almost guaranteed to make your backyard the hot spot of the neighborhood this summer. The pool has a water capacity of more than 5,000 liters and includes a filter pump, pool ladder, ground sheet and pool cover. (Pro tip: Unless you live in Homestead, Florida, you may want to wait to set up this family gift until maybe May.)

The family that rides together stays together. Enjoy that fresh Christmas morning air together when you take your little or little four for a ride in your new 4-seat family cruiser. This wagon will see your family through all seasons; toddler season, soccer season, soccer season, and maybe even a move in the daytime season. Each seat accommodates a 55-pound passenger, with a full 550-pound load capacity. Lightweight, compact and ready to ride, this striking ride is sure to be a bright spot under your family’s tree this Christmas morning.

