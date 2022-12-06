Serving six: Wisconsin hosts NCAA Regional





MADISON, Wis. — Second-placed and top-seeded Wisconsin (27-3) hosts the Wisconsin Regional on Thursdays and Saturdays at the UW Field House. No. Pittsburgh (29-3), seeded No. 2 in the region, will take on 12th and third seed Florida (25-5) on Thursday at 2:30 PM in the first regional semifinal. Wisconsin (27-3) faces Penn State (26-7) in 11th and 4th seed in the second regional semifinal, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The semifinal winners will advance to the regional final on Saturday at 7pm. All matches will be broadcast live on ESPNU. 1. SWEET 16, AGAIN! The Badgers make their 10th straight appearance in NCAA Regional play. Wisconsin is an all-time record of 62–24 (.721) in the program’s 25th NCAA Tournaments. UW is 34-8 under head coach Kelly Sheffield in his 10th consecutive year in the Championship.



2. WE LOVE THE FIELD HOUSE! Wisconsin is 15-0 at the UW Field House this season, on track for its first undefeated season at the facility. UW is 454-177 (.719) in its 43rd league year in the building, including a 130-21 (.861) record under head coach Kelly Sheffield .



3. 20 AND COUNT: UW extended its winning streak to 20 games with two wins last week, defeating Quinnipiac and TCU in the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, respectively. The active win streak is on Wisconsin’s all-time record, just two short of the school record, and ranks second nationally. 4. DOMINATE THE NET: Wisconsin opened the NCAA game with a 2-0 record thanks to dominating play at the net. UW batted .352 while holding opponents to a negative .043. The badgers blocked the two teams, 21-2, and outscored them, 13-2, in service aces.



5. TIE BLOCK! Wisconsin remains one of the top blocking teams in the country, ranking second with 3.04 blocks per set. That figure is on track to break the current UW season record with a 25-point rally score of 2.68 per set, set in 2015 and 2018. The Badgers are in double digits in 18 games this season, including 14 of the last 19 games . Graduated student Danielle Hart ranks sixth nationally and third in the Big Ten with 1.52 blocks per set. Junior Caroline Crawford adds 1.39 blocks per set, which ranks 19th and seventh in the conference. 6. STOP OPPOSITION: The Badgers are ranked sixth in the nation and second in the Big Ten, allowing opponents to hit just .147. Nine opponents have hit under .100 this season, including both NCAA opponents last season. Quinnipiac hit a negative .144, the second enemy to hit a negative this season, while TCU hit .051. Twenty-one enemies hit less than .200 this year, including 14 of 20 Big Ten opponents.

