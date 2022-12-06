With the Pindi thriller, England continues to change Test cricket | Cricket





Not having a good time? Because it matters to England. Here’s what happens when you remove a draw from your testing vocabulary and get an improbable victory at the Pindi Stadium with about eight minutes of daylight remaining in the final session. Lahore 1961, Karachi 2000 and now this, England have won just three Tests in Pakistan in 25 tries, but Monday’s 74-run victory will be remembered more for how this England side is revolutionizing Test cricket. “We wanted to come here and continue our mantra of exciting cricket and give ourselves the best chance of winning a Test,” England captain Ben Stokes said after the match. “I’m not interested in playing for the draw… we always try to look at the positive option.” In absolute terms, England have already undergone a huge change, winning seven and losing one test since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over as captain and coach in May. Each of those results has been the culmination of an unbridled brand of cricket, be it 299 in 50 overs against New Zealand, 378 in 77 overs against India, or to declare here at 264/7 despite the temptation to push through go a quiet, torturous throw in the first match of a Pakistan Test tour after 18 years. Never letting go of the throttle, England saw this Test finish third on the highest match aggregates list (1,768 runs scored, 921 from just 821 balls by England), while taking 20 Pakistani wickets in a resounding endorsement of their brand of cricket . “We had to score these points quickly from day one,” Stokes told Sky Sports after the game. It would be a batting error that the batter would get on this wicket, because there was no swing, there was no spin. So we really had to take advantage of that. Several passes from Joe Root batting left-handed in the first innings to James Anderson resorting to a short-ball tactic and Harry Brook following his 80. -ball hundred with an astonishing 65-ball 87 encapsulate England’s revamped outlook. Stokes took the second innings from Brooks. He could have gone to a hundred, but we still had about half an hour until tea break. We just sent the message saying “put your foot down now because we’re going to declare it at tea”. We didn’t have to think about that because that’s how we wanted to go into day five. We don’t want people turning off the TV because it could be the inevitable draw. Pakistan needed 263 to win with eight wickets in hand at the start of the day and also voluntarily took part in this captivating jousting match. Mohammad Rizwan did not stop his shots. Nor was Saud Shakeel in an 87-run position for the fourth wicket until Anderson got Rizwan to go to the wicket-keeper. Substitute Keaton Jennings then flung himself to the right with short extra cover to catch Shakeel and suddenly the momentum had shifted in England’s favour. With the ball now turning, England continued to chisel away until left arm spinner Jack Leach trapped a bouncy Naseem Shah leg-fore into the fading light of Rawalpindi, sealing a perennial victory.

