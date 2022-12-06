BYU Football Transfer Portal Tracker Analysis for Cycle 2023





PROVO, Utah– We have entered a new era for BYU football and the transfer portal. BYU is gearing up for the inaugural season of the Big 12 Conference, which begins July 1, 2023. A large part of the roster composition in the future will be done through the transfer portal. There will be a transfer portal for fall student athletes from December 5 through January 18, 2023. The transfer portal window is new to the college football calendar. It was created to prevent players from entering the portal all year round. KSL Sports will be tracking a live BYU football tracker for the next six weeks for the 2023 cycle, analyzing every move. Which BYU football players have entered the transfer portal? From whom did BYU collect pledges in the portal? None (as of December 5, 2023, at 11 AM MT) Tate Romney | LB Statistics 2022: three games played (redshirt) New school: TBD Years left: four #BYU LB Tate Romney has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. A former three-star recruit and the younger brother of Baylor and Gunner Romney.#BYUFootball https://t.co/n7mYF1Sl2B — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 5, 2022 Romney was seen as a potentially important contributor to the future. The first year after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he always needs time to get back into physical shape, so the fact that he was part of the itinerary several times spoke to his potential to. A high school tackler, Romney is the younger brother of former BYU QB Baylor Romney and WR Gunner Romney. Dallin Holker | AT Stats for 2022: 19 receptions, 235 yards, one touchdown New school: TBD Remaining years: two #BYU TE Dallin Holker plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the portal opens after the season.@kslsports directly attached with the Junior TE. #BYUFootball https://t.co/72nS9N5P6A — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 21, 2022 Analysis: The loss of Dallin Holker was a major blow to BYU’s future. Holker has the potential to become a TE1 at the Power Five level. Jacob Conover | QB 2022 Stats: 0-for-1, 0 yards, three games played New school: TBD Remaining years: two #BYU backup QB Jacob Conover enters the NCAA Transfer Portal.#BYUFootball @kslsports https://t.co/y4R9GqO3l7 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 2, 2022 Analysis: Once a heralded recruit who was in a three-man QB race with Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Conover has talent. But he is a complete stranger. BYU coaches never turned to him when Jaren Hall was dealing with injuries or a game was out of reach. So who he is as a college level quarterback is still a mystery. Campbell Barrington | OL Stats 2022: Eight games played, zero starts New school: TBD Remaining years: two Former Freshman All-American Campbell Barrington plans to leave #BYU and go to the NCAA Transfer Portal.#BYUFootball https://t.co/I7tSwWFjuM — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2022 Analysis: Has the potential to become an offensive lineman at the Group of Five level. He could also be a starter in the Power Five. Barrington is talented, as he earned Freshman All-American honors at the right tackle spot after gray shirting during his first season in 2021. He has just been beaten by a former five star in Kingsley Suamataia. Barrington is a versatile offensive lineman who can play any of five positions down the line. Terence Val | WR Statistics 2022: 12 games played; one reception for 19 yards; a rush for 25 yards and a touchdown New school: TBD Remaining years: three Transfer portal entrance No. 4 of the #BYU football team is WR Terence Fall.#BYUFootball #TransferPortal https://t.co/nyN8fTaoHG — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2022 Analysis: Fall is still young in terms of football experience. He started playing in high school. A development player who played primarily on BYU special teams. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s BYU football coverage on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

