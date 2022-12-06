Pakistan v England: James Anderson and Ollie Robinson lead tourists to first Test victory

England achieved their first victory over Pakistan outside the UK in 22 years

First Test, Rawalpindi (Day Five of Five) England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 Dec (Breek 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 268 (Anderson 4-36, Robinson 4-50) England won by 74 runs score card

England achieved one of their biggest victories with a 74-run victory over Pakistan in the First Test at Rawalpindi.

As the sun went down at the end of a thrilling final day, England took the last wicket with just minutes of light remaining.

In scenes reminiscent of England’s famous victory in the dark at Karachi in 2000, Jack Leach trapped Naseem Shah lbw to leave Pakistan with 268, 75 short of their target of 343.

England’s ability to win was down to James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who gave a masterful demonstration of reverse swing bowling, claiming four wickets each.

Pakistan was defiant all along. Saud Shakeel made 76, Mohammad Rizwan 46 and Azhar Ali 40. With 176-3 and 259-5, the home team was right in the hunt.

But after Robinson removed Salman Agha and Azhar, England could only be beaten by the fading light.

With the stadium almost full and the crowd preoccupied, 40-year-old Anderson roped Zahid Mahmood and Haris Rauf into the same thing.

Naseem and Mohammad Ali survived 52 balls, before Leach sent England into wild celebrations.

There is only a three-day gap until the second Test at Multan on Friday when England will have a chance to secure the series.

Brilliant England safe victory for all ages

This is an England win that will be long remembered, a fitting way to mark their first test in Pakistan in 17 years.

The drama of victory achieved late on the fifth day was in full harmony with the extraordinary action of the previous four days.

England plundered 921 runs in 136.5 overs with a score of 6.73, the fastest of any team to bat twice in Test history. The 506-4 runs they achieved on the first day is a Test record.

Ben Stokes’ bold statement over Sunday’s tea set up a match where all four results were possible in the final session of the game.

With darkness creeping in, England looked to have missed their chance as Naseem’s lead at Stokes sailed between wicketkeeper Ollie Pope and first slip Joe Root, only for Leach to provide the decisive intervention.

It ended a run of 11 away tests without a win and secured a first victory over Pakistan outside the UK in 22 years with an entire XI having never played a test here.

All this after the England squad was hit hard by a virus on the eve of the match which raised the prospect of the Test being postponed by a day.

They had a replacement wicket-keeper in Pope and an attack relied heavily on three part-time spinners, with Liam Livingstone not bowling due to a knee injury. and will return home.

Above all, this is England’s finest win of the new era under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, fully confirming their ultra-aggressive style of play that is turning Test convention upside down.

Pacemen lead England to a stunning victory

This was a riveting day-long arm wrestle, with England only taking final control in the dying embers.

From 80-2 at night, Pakistan was chained by the English sailors in the early morning. Imam-ul-Haq was caught down the leg side to leave for 48, Rizwan needing 24 balls to get off target.

As England turned to spin, the hosts countered, leaving Leach, Will Jacks and Root with no reply. Their combined 16 overs in the morning cost 72 runs, compared to 14 against 16 overs at pace.

Debutant Shakeel and Rizwan added 87 for the fourth wicket, only for Rizwan to poke Anderson behind and Shakeel was well caught by diving substitute Keaton Jennings at short cover from Robinson.

Azhar, who returned after coming off injured on Sunday with an injured finger, and Salman built back up after a scrutiny from England’s tireless pacemakers.

In England’s one over or spin bowled in the afternoon session, Leach thought he had the overpowering Salman lbw, only for replays to show the ball went over. In the next round, the diving Pope couldn’t hold back Azhar’s tickle on Robinson’s leg side.

The pressure from England finally became apparent after tea. Robinson ignored the availability of the second new ball and had Salman judge lbw with one which then came back, crucially, Azhar led to Root on leg slip.

With the tail bare, the setting sun was England’s main adversary. Pope acrobatically grabbed Mahmood down Anderson’s leg side and two balls later Haris was caught up front.

Naseem and Ali clung on and wasted as much time as possible. Anderson and Robinson were withdrawn, Naseem was missed, Stokes took the new ball and Leach was called up.

Naseem was pinned up front, a review couldn’t save him and an iconic England win was sealed.

‘One of the best wins I’ve been involved in’ – what they said

English bowler James Anderson: “I feel like it’s the best win I’ve been involved in away from home and not at all really. That wicket was so flat and unresponsive. Today was a monumental effort.”

Ollie Robinson, who took 4-50 and was named player of the match: “The pitch was tough for our players, but we kept going. Every player left nothing behind and it was a great effort.”

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: An absolute rethink is required from all of us.

“This works and it’s intimidating for the opposition. It’s just a completely different mindset.”

Ex-England spinner Alex Hartley: “We’re talking about this exciting brand that England wants to play against. That was incredible. The best part was that they believed to the end.”