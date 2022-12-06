LSU football transfer portal tracker before Brian Kelly’s sophomore year





BATON ROUGE Brian Kelly sees the transfer portal as a coin. There are two sides: it can be useful, but it can also be hurtful. “I think it’s one of the areas that can really get you in trouble, or really get you out of trouble,” LSU football coach said. “…I think when you go to the transfer portal you better know what you’re getting.” For Kelly, the portal got him out of trouble in 2022. The Tigers added 16 players last season, including the starting quarterback Jayden Danielsall his starting cornerbacks and starting defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo. The result: an appearance in the SEC Championship Game, a victory over Alabama and a regular nine-win season. “I think[the portal]got us out of trouble because we took great character kids who were able to positively represent our program both on and off the field,” said Kelly. But despite success in Year 1 of his tenure, Kelly has said LSU will dive into the portal again this offseason, much to his chagrin. “There are some positions that still have gaps that need to be replaced with some transfers. But we are much better than last year,” said Kelly. “We will get better this year and hopefully in another year. This is just about developing players and bringing in freshmen.” But given their success in the portal last season, Tiger fans probably won’t mind a return. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out for LSU football in the transfer portal. Who is in? There are no new players in the transfer portal yet to commit to LSU football. BELL JOINS LSU4 star CB Jaylen Bell commits to LSU football and becomes first Class of 2025 commit Who’s out? Phillip Webb, LB – Webb has officially entered the transfer portal after leaving the program over the summer, according to The Athletic. Webb was ranked No. 57 in the country out of the class of 2020, according to 247Sports Composite. Antoine Garbage, LB – Like Webb, Sampah left LSU over the summer and has officially entered the transfer portal, according to The Athletic. Sampah was the No. 97 recruit in the country upon his arrival from the Class of 2020. Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

