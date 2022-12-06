Four current Gophers, one alum named to USA Hockey prelim World Juniors roster – Twin Cities





MINNEAPOLIS A quartet of current Minnesota Gophers, and a notable alum, will have the opportunity to represent their country at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships, which begin in Canada later this month. Defensemen Ryan Chesley and Luke Mittlestadt, forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, and former Gophers forward Chaz Lucuis were among 32 players invited to the final round of tryouts for Team USA, which will head to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for the tournament running from December 26, 2022 to January 5, 2023. It’s amazing to see how much talent we have across the country and, as always, have to make some tough decisions to get to our final roster, said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the US team and also assistant director of hockey . operations for USA Hockey. When we begin selecting players for one of our National Teams, I am always reminded of the thousands of grassroots level volunteers who have been instrumental in helping our players reach their potential during their youth hockey years and who are grateful to all of them. goods . Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold will make the final roster and coach Team USA, which has earned a bronze medal or better in five of the past eight World Juniors. His assistants are Pat Ferschweiler, a native of Rochester of Minnesota, who is head coach at Western Michigan, and Reid Cashman, a native of Red Wing, who is head coach at Dartmouth. Lucius, who last season had 19 points in an injury-shortened 24-game freshman year for the Gophers, has played a dozen games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose after signing with the Winnipeg Jets in April. Cooley, Snuggerud and Chesley all played for Team USA in the 2022 World Juniors, which began in December 2021 (with Lucius and Gophers forward Matthew Knies on the team) and then halted due to COVID-19 after the Americans played just one game . The tournament resumed in August. Snuggerud leads the Gophers offensively, while Cooley has garnered the most attention from just about everyone in college hockey after being selected third overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes. Chesley is a second round pick of the Washington Capitals and has become a regular on the Gophers blue line. Mittlestadt has been a pleasant surprise among the Gophers defensemen and has had an offensive outburst in recent weeks, scoring 10 of his 11 collegiate points in the past 13 games. Gophers coach Bob Motzko served as Team USA’s head coach twice, leading them to a gold medal in 2017. The 2023 team is expected to have 23 players on its roster once final cuts are made.

