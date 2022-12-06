UMass rolls UAlbany for sixth straight win, 87-73





Next game: UMass Lowell 8-12-2022 | 19:00 NESN Dec 08 (Thu) / 7pm UMass Lowell AMHERST, Mass. The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team won its sixth consecutive game as they rolled to an 87-73 victory over UAlbany Monday night at the Mullins Center. Six players finished in double digits for the Minutemen (7-1 overall), led by Tapara Gapares career-high 15 points on 6-of-10 from the field. UMass dominated the first half after trailing early before an 8-of-11 start from the field helped the Minutemen take a 16-10 lead. Brandon Martin and Ken Thompson each started the night 3-for-3 from the field as UMass shot a blistering 68 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes. Both players finished with a season high in scoring, with Martin finishing with 10 and Thompson a career-best 13. The Minutemen went on a 10-0 scoring run with six runs out Isaac Kante to extend their lead to a then-game-high 18 points at 35-17 with 3:24 left in the first half. Kante finished the night with a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line for 14 points to go with four boards. UMass knocked down 10 straight field goals by the end of the first half to stretch the fewest to 26 at 44-19 before Martin beat the buzzer on a second chance bucket to make it a 46-21 game at intermission . The Minutemen forced the Great Danes to 10 turnovers in the first half and held them to 23 percent of the field in the first half. UMass finished with 12 steals, led by a career-high five from Gapare, while UAlbany was forced to 19 turnovers in the game. UAlbany opened the second half 7-of-10 from the field to cut the deficit to 16 after the UMass lead grew to the biggest of the night at 53-26 with 18:02 remaining. UMass then held UAlbany to one field goal made in their next 12 attempts to cut the lead to 25 points with just over eight minutes remaining. The Great Danes made 10 of their last 12 field goals to help take it to an 87-73 final. TJ Weeks Jr. added 10 points and led the team in rebounds with eight and assists with five on the night Dyondre Dominguez chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench. UMass placed 50 of its 87 points in paint and took 58 production points off the bench. The Minutemen stay home at the Mullins Center for an upstate fight with UMass Lowell on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Follow the Minutemen on Twitter at @UMassMBB, on Instagram and Facebook at @UMassBasketball, and online at www.UMassAthletics.com for a full coverage of the UMass men’s basketball team.

