England vs Pakistan first test at Rawalpindi live updates, day five blog, result, scorecard, highlights, how to watch





England have a famous 74-run Test win at Rawalpindi, thanks to Ben Stokes’ bold statement and five wickets in a thrilling final session. After England scored the most runs on the first day of a Test in cricket history, a result seemed unlikely, and especially after their 657 was followed by Pakistan’s 579 on one of the flattest wickets in recent history. But a brave call from Stokes to declare at 264-7 ensured there was a chance for a result and on day five things went awry – eventually in England’s favour, barely 10 minutes before it became too dark to play. That’s one of the biggest test wins you’ll ever see, commentator Nasser Hussain declared. Watch Pakistan v England. Every test match live on Kayo. New to you? Start your free trial now > MATCH CENTER: Day 5 on Rawalpindi scorecard, videos and more < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Root uses left hand to have a bat! | 00:41 The 1768 runs were the most ever runs in a five-day test, and third most overall, behind two timeless tests – South Africa v England 1939 at Durban (1981 runs) and 1815 in West Indies v England 1930 at Kingston (1815 runs) . Pakistan entered the final session in excellent position, needing 86 runs with five wickets in hand. But two quick Ollie Robinson wickets – plus one delivery that hit the stumps but failed to clear the bail – put the tourists on top. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Robinson REFUSED by sticky bail | 00:28 A spectacular catch by Ollie Pope and an LBW that survived the assessment gave James Anderson two quick wickets, leaving Pakistan with one wicket to spare and around 45 minutes of daylight. The last wicket was up for grabs as Naseem Shah shoved one back, but Pope and Joe Root each stepped back to let the other go for it, instead watching him go past them for a boundary. The English desperately tried to find the last wicket with every fielder surrounding the batsmen, and Stokes all but sprinted back to take his run. Finally, after taking the new ball, and after some 30 minutes of defending from Shah and Mohammad Ali, it was Jack Leach who got the deciding wicket through LBW, the last-ditch review from Pakistan was unsuccessful. England is on its first test tour of Pakistan since 2005, having refused to visit for security reasons in the intervening years. The second test is in Multan from December 9 to 13 and the third in Karachi from December 17 to 21.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/cricket-2022-england-vs-pakistan-first-test-at-rawalpindi-live-updates-day-five-blog-result-scorecard-highlights-how-to-watch/news-story/fbd2067215dd4dd2fdd5118f30f630c8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos