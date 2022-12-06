Jamal Meriweather bet gives UGA in-state OL flip





Georgia picked up his 23rd commitment for the 2023 cycle on Monday when Brunswick (Ga.) offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather announced that he would reverse his commitment from Central Florida. The six-foot, 287-pound senior initially opted for the Knights on April 17, but was in Athens to watch the Dawgs win against Tennessee and ultimately opted to stay in the state to play his college football. “First of all I would like to thank the University of Georgia Central Florida staff for taking the time to recruit me and especially giving me the opportunity to be a part of the program Gus Malzahn, Coach Hand, William Lee, Alex Mathis,” Meriweather said via his personal Twitter account. I wish you all the best. That being said, I will turn my commitment to the University of Georgia and close my recruitment at 100 percent. GoDawgs.” Meriweather is the fifth offensive lineman in the class of 2023 to commit to playing for Georgia’s assistant Stacy Searelsparticipate Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top 100 assault gear Monroe FreelingFairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Bob HughleyColumbus (Ga.) Carver four star interior offensive lineman Kelton Smithand Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller. Georgia holds the No. 2 class in the 247Sports Team Class Rankings. GoDawgs????? pic.twitter.com/DiIG6TESMH — 7 a.m. Jamal (@JamalMeriweath2) December 5, 2022 Not a Dawgs247 VIP subscriber? Sign up now to access everything Rusty Mansell, Jordan D. Hill and Kipp Adams on all things Georgia and access the number 1 site on the Dawgs Sign up for FREE SMS alerts to receive the latest news on commitments, releases, transfers, injuries, coaching changes and more with our NEW SMS alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. click here to become a FREE registered user and click here if you are already a VIP subscriber, then follow these directions to set up your SMS notifications. Would you like to receive the latest news about Georgia delivered directly to your email? Do not forget to sign up for our Dawgs247 newsletter. It’s free and a great way to get daily updates on Georgia football, basketball and more delivered straight to your inbox. You can now also sign up to receive SMS notifications for the latest news from 247Sports by signing up here. Like us on Facebook. do you follows on Twitter. Did you know that Dawgs247 has a podcast? That’s right folks. The Junkyard Dawgcast is available and gives you the best insight into the latest Georgia news from Rusty Mansell, Jordan D. Hill and Kipp Adams. Watch the latest episode here or subscribe to itunes Today! Leave us a review and a comment.

