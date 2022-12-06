Merced College Employees Learn to Reset, Reconnect, Refresh – Merced County Times

By LUCIANA CHAVEZ

Merced College News

Almost everyone on the planet, in order to avoid the coronavirus, has spent two years learning to avoid other people. Running into that protective wall over and over kept people sane, but it also created a kind of stress or tension that robbed people of their joy.

When the Merced College team returned to in-person work in 2022-2023, the residual effects of pandemic isolation were still being felt. So Merced College President Chris Vitelli dedicated this academic year to helping employees Reset, Reconnect, Renew, outlining the year’s theme in his annual convocation speech in August.

While Vitelli researched employee engagement for his PhD, theory took a sharp turn into practice during the pandemic. First, he made himself available to anyone who needed to talk back in 2020. He encouraged his leadership team to do the same and be flexible with employees as they adjust to remote work.

That focus on people and relationships has become more tangible this year. Monthly Friday-Yay! events started in September. Employees have started their own clubs. There are workshops on topics such as the science of happiness and the power of gratitude.

Research shows that happy employees have greater engagement at work, said Professor Jonae Pistoresi, who oversees Merced College’s Well-Being Institute and has studied that connection for three decades. But also that employees with the highest involvement are the happiest.

The priority is to gently push employees towards both.

We had to wait two years to get together, said Jessica Moran, Los Banos Campus Dean of Education. We were trapped in ways we couldn’t have imagined. All these events were therefore now so well received.

Free-Yay!

Fri-Yays take place monthly, as the campus holds a soft close on Friday afternoons to allow employees to take a break and enjoy each other’s company.

As we started the semester, it was great to see our students on campus, Moran said. But we were all so busy that we didn’t even have a moment to say to a colleague, Hey, nice to see you. Fri-Yay is a time for us to do that.

The September Fri-Yay started with an afternoon potluck for 150 people in Merced and most of the 75 employees in Los Banos. They played get to know you bingo and a competitive game of local trivia.

In Los Banos, the first Fri-Yay was the perfect opportunity to flood the room with sunflowers in honor of the life of Education Support Technician Pam Gomes, who passed away in November 2021. Gomes loved sunflowers.

We’re getting to know each other again, Moran said. And once we got together, we talked about life. It was time to be human.

Employee Clubs

New employee clubs also started in September. Tables with registration forms were set up in the canteen of Merced College. In Los Banos, employees gave short presentations about their clubs.

There is the Desk to 5K Running Club, the Weightlifting Club, the Dog Club, the Table Tennis Club, the Book Club, the Walking Club-Los Banos, the Hiking Club, the Board Game Club, the Yoga Club, the Crafting Club, the What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) Club and the Gardening Club-Los Banos, which will grow sunflowers as a memorial to Gomes.

Rachel Gray, an Outreach & Inreach specialist who specializes in photography, crochet and pen work, runs the craft club in Merced.

I felt like crafting would be simple and therapeutic, she said. I feel like I get a lot out of the clubs themselves.

Crafting club members shared photos of their recent work at the October club meeting. They decided to get together at a club member’s house in early November to make giant paper flowers.

Someone will host evenings or weekends, Gray said of future meetings. Take a good look at each other’s faces. Maybe we can develop deeper friendships.

Luck

The college also offered an Orange Frog Workshop on September 20 and 21. The workshop shows how happy employees are productive employees, the premise behind the book The Happiness Advantage by bestselling author Shawn Achors.

The conclusion for Francisco Tostado, Merced College director of EOPS, CARE, NextUp and CalWORKs, was to realize that expressing gratitude and celebrating small victories can make a big difference.

We pushed this semester to get 1,000 new people into the EOPS program, and we brought in 1,025, Tostado said. I thanked our people at a weekly meeting, but then realized we were making progress at 600, 700 milestones we never celebrated. Now we talked about our progress at every meeting. Were better at sharing gratitude. Were changing your mind.

Pistoresi gave a workshop on the science of happiness during the second Fri-Yay on October 14 and will be teaching a workshop on gratitude at an upcoming event. (Both workshops are also offered to the public through both Merced Colleges Welfare Institute.)

In the workshop, Pistoresi had participants find photos that made them happy and share the stories behind those photos with three different partners. Afterwards, everyone said they felt lighter and happier. That little intentional effort generated more satisfaction.

When we’re happier, we’re healthier, Pistoresi said. Research says that 50% of happiness comes from genetics, 10% from living conditions, and 40% from intentionally acting to be happier. We can choose to be happy.

As the academic year progresses, the college will focus on fostering employee engagement and happiness by creating space for more meaningful interactions.

It’s hugely important to break down those silos, Gray said. We discovered how easy it is to be withdrawn. This initiative is a great beacon of light for us.