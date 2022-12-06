Update from Bryan Felt regarding NIL





Dear Pirate Fans: As our fall seasons have recently concluded and the excitement of college basketball season is underway, I wanted to take a moment to give you an update on the topic of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). First and foremost, Seton Hall Athletics is committed to ensuring our student-athletes have a world-class experience at Seton Hall. A new aspect of that experience is our athletes’ ability to earn from their NIL; this is an area we fully agree with and we are committed to their success. The success of our athletic programs is and always has been influenced by many factors. The ability for a student-athlete to earn compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness is an important one, along with all the other factors that go into the student-athlete experience, including academics, coaching, facilities, and the life on campus. As many of you know, we have been lucky enough to refer G3 Marketing/ProCamps and the Team First Foundation (501c3) as the primary operator of our exclusive high dollar NIL program. Their expertise in building camp experiences and first-class events, and their extensive experience of the new world of NIL, have provided excellent NIL opportunities for our student-athletes to do meaningful work while impacting the community. We continue to have conversations with our loyal supporters about this program and how they can get involved. In addition, they will be expanding this relationship to offer a “crowdfunding” option, which will allow all of our fans to get online and contribute to these events at any dollar level. More information about this feature will follow soon. As you may have seen recently, we’ve also partnered with Opendorse to provide a platform for our student-athletes to understand, build and monetize their personal brands in partnership with our multimedia rights partner, Learfield. The Opendorse powered marketplace is a one-stop-shop for fans and brands to search, book, pitch and pay for NIL activities for every Seton Hall student-athlete on one compliant platform. In the coming days, we will also be announcing a partnership with The Brandr Group, which will enter into a group licensing agreement for all of our student-athletes, giving them another opportunity to break into merchandising by combining their NIL with official Seton Hall trademarks and logos. One of the most critical facets of NIL is ensuring that our student-athletes are informed about these new opportunities ahead of them. Last year, we selected COMPASS to help with student-athlete education and management of Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities using a one-stop mobile-friendly platform. The COMPASS education platform helps increase student-athlete success with NIL, providing robust tools and a solid foundation of education in legal and compliance issues to ensure our student-athletes are prepared to maximize NIL opportunities while in stay eligible and learn life skills for after college. Our athletics department has a lot to be proud of and a bright future ahead of it. Your support as a member of our Seton Hall community has always been critical to our mission, and as we continue to raise funds for new men’s and women’s basketball practice facilities and for the Pirate Blue Athletic Fund, NIL now plays a new and important role in how you Seton Hall Athletics support. I am excited about our future and the path we are setting to ensure we maximize the potential of our student-athletes and continue to be successful in all facets of our department. Go pirate! Bryan J. Felt

Director of Athletics and Recreation The chart below depicts our NIL efforts and I look forward to improving it as we continue to evolve in the world of NIL.

