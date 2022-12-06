Sports
The crushing blow of David Warner’s police force in an attempt to regain the role of captain
David Warner’s hopes of captaining the Sydney Thunder in the BBL have been dashed after the team announced Jason Sangha as skipper on Monday. Cricket Australia has recently changed its code of conduct to let Warner appeal the lifetime leadership ban he was hit in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.
However, the move has not come soon enough to allow Warner to become captain of the Thunder, and a decision on having the lead-off hitter’s lifetime suspension is still a long way off. Warner was the most likely candidate to replace outgoing Thunder captain Usman Khawaja for the 2022/23 season.
The 36-year-old will ending a nine-year absence from domestic T20 competition when he gears up for the Sydney side this season. It is believed he was convinced to return to the BBL by the opportunity to captain the Thunder if his leadership ban was lifted in time.
But that didn’t happen, and the Thunder chose to hand over the reins to Sangha. According to AAP, the Thunder was unlikely to give Warner the captain’s armband even if his suspension was overturned in time for the start of the BBL.
We haven’t actually heard anything [from CA]and I don’t think there’s a fix for that, Thunder boss Andrew Gilchrist told the The Sydney Morning Herald. As far as we’re concerned, Dave’s ban hasn’t been resolved, so we’ve gone with Jase Sangha… Dave is unavailable, so he wasn’t thought of in that regard.
Sangha, 23, briefly captained the Thunder last year as Khawaja – who will play for the Brisbane Heat this season – was on international duty and second-choice skipper Chris Green contracted Covid-19. A Thunder representative told AAP on Monday that Sangha had impressed coach Trevor Bayliss in his short stint as captain and believed his time as NSW Blues vice-captain would be good preparation to lead the side this season.
“If (the captain’s armband) falls on my shoulders, I would love to do it. It’s something I would love to do,” Sangha told AAP.
Sangha was full of praise for Warner as he discussed how he had helped him climb through the ranks of NSW cricket. “He taught me so much about the game and the art of batting,” said Sangha. “Whether you played first grade or fifth grade, he really tried his best to bond with everyone.”
David Warner to help Jason Sangha captain Thunder
Sangha said Warner would be a vital sounding board as he leads the Thunder. “T20 cricket is really fast paced so to have someone with a level head who knows exactly what to do in certain situations will go a long way,” he said.
“Someone like him can not only empower me but empower a lot of our younger batsmen about the actual art of batting in T20 cricket and also about the tactics, game awareness and being very smart in fielding games and little things like that. He just knows so much about the game.”
Speak against Yahoo Sports Australia on Monday, former Test captain Michael Clarke said Cricket Australia must overlook Warner when looking for leaders.
“Tactically, Davey is very good. I’ve seen him do the IPL and he was a brilliant one of the best, but at 36 years old I’d be very surprised if they go that way,” said Clarke. “I don’t think the BBL is the right opportunity for Davey to become captain. I know he hasn’t campaigned, but he hasn’t closed it either. I think this story needs to fade, fade away.
“We need to promote the youngsters as much as possible. We need to find leadership in our domestic cricket. There needs to be five, six, seven players capable of taking over a leadership role if it arises. I’m not sure whether we work hard enough on that or whether we understand the importance of it.”
with AAP
