An early look at the lines of the semi-final

The College Football Playoff field is officially established.

No. No. 1 Georgia meets No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. We have to wait almost a month to see these teams compete on the field, but that doesn’t mean it’s too soon to dive into the matchups from a betting perspective.

As expected, the top two seeds are both favorites at BetMGM.

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia (-6.5) vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Georgia, the reigning national champion, is a 6.5-point favorite over Ohio State. That tally opened at 7, but ticked half a point short of the full touchdown. The total opened at 60.5 and has remained at that number.

Georgia is a perfect 13-0 after destroying LSU, 50-30, in the SEC title game. The Bulldogs haven’t been challenged much along the way with just one game, a 26-22 victory over Missouri on Oct. 1, which was decided by a single-digit margin.

Georgia has been favored in all 13 matches it has played. Before this game, the narrowest point spread was when UGA was a 9.5-point favorite over Tennessee, who was ranked No. 1 at the time. UGA won that game 27-13, and the game was nowhere near as competitive as the final score suggests.

For Ohio State, this game feels like a second chance. The Buckeyes were 11-0 for their home showdown with Michigan a few weeks ago, but fell prey to the rival Wolverines for the second season in a row. The Buckeyes had a 20-17 halftime lead that quickly deteriorated to a 45-23 loss.

After the loss, OSU dropped to No. 5 in the CFP rankings, but was able to slip back into the top four thanks to USC’s loss in the Pac-12 title game. Will the Buckeyes be able to take advantage of this?

If Ohio State struggled with Michigan’s physicality, how will it fare against Georgia in Atlanta? At the same time, the time between games should allow the Buckeyes to be much healthier for Georgia than for Michigan.

This is a fascinating matchup, and the fact that the spread is less than 7 has raised my eyebrows a bit. As of now, I’d be a little hesitant to feel like it’s a gift from the oddsmakers to get the Bulldogs under a touchdown.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is seeking an open receiver in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship football game against the LSU on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (-9) vs. No. 3 TCU

Michigan opened as a 9.5-point favorite over TCU. There’s been a bit more line movement with this game. The spread is down a whole point to Michigan -8.5, but has since narrowed half a point towards UM and is Michigan -9 at the time of writing. The total stands at 59.5, the same as open.

Michigan has the talent advantage, especially on scrimmage, but I’d be wary of dismissing the Horned Frogs’ competitiveness. We saw it all season long when TCU won close games. The comeback effort in the Big 12 title game also showed that resilience, especially from QB Max Duggan, even though it ended with an overtime loss.

The oddsmakers have doubted TCU for most of the season. In Big 12 play, TCU was never favored more than 10 points and was even a 7.5 point underdog on the road vs. Texas. TCU enters the CFP with a 9-3-1 ATS record.

However, Michigan feels like a really tough matchup. Last year, the Wolverines were so excited to get past Ohio State and win the Big Ten that the CFP seemed like an added bonus. This year Michigan wants that national championship.

Michigan has covered the spread in six of the last seven games and has been able to pull off a downfield passing game in addition to its stellar rushing offense.

Other New Years Eve Six bowl games

Betting lines are also available for the other New Years Six bowl games.

Here’s what you need to know for each game.

Orange Bowl: No. 7 Clemson (-4.5) vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Clemson finally made the move to Cade Klubnik at quarterback. Klubnik, the five-star freshman, sat on the bench all year, even though DJ Uiagaleleis’ game was up and down. In the ACC title game, Uiagalelei was lifted after two series and the offense looked significantly better with Klubnik.

Klubnik was 20-of-24 for 279 yards and two total touchdowns in a 39-10 win over North Carolina. And with Uiagalelei now headed to the transfer portal, it’s going to be the Klubnik vs. Tennessee. Keep in mind that the North Carolina defense makes many opposing quarterbacks look good, but it was hard not to be impressed with the freshmen.

On the Tennessee side, remember that star quarterback Hendon Hooker is out with a knee injury. That means Joe Milton will start. Milton actually beat Hooker for the starting quarterback job at the start of the 2021 season. Hooker entered the field after Milton was injured and never gave up the starting job.

Milton isn’t nearly as accurate as Hooker, but he can bring more of a QB run element. Tennessee’s rushing offense has been underrated all season and the Vols will be extremely motivated playing in the first big bowl since 2004.

Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-5)

Kansas State has won five of the last six, including the Big 12 title game against TCU. K-State won the Big 12 for the first time since 2003 and is entering a major bowl game for the first time since 2012. like Alabama on a big stage.

Will Alabama approach it the same way? Probably not. This is a program that expects to win national championships, and it would be quite surprising to see some of Alabama’s top NFL designers participating in this game. That includes quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson, surefire top-10 picks.

Are those potential absences ingrained in this point spread? I’m not sure. But Alabama is one of those teams where you have to know who’s playing and who’s not. That’s not the case for K-State, though receiver Quentin Johnston is also a potential first-round contender.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Cotton Bowl: No. 10 USC (-2.5) vs. No. 16 Tulane

Caleb Williams, the probable winner of the Heisman Trophy, said on Sunday he expects to play, but this is a game you can’t bet until you’re sure. Williams, the USC quarterback, injured his hamstring in the Pac-12 title game. His coach, Lincoln Riley, described the injury as significant and hamstrings can be tricky.

If Williams can’t go, it’s hard to have any faith in USC, especially considering how the defense has performed all season. Tulane performs a rather unique attack and you need to be disciplined and fundamentally sound to stop it. Those are not features I would use to describe the Trojans on that side of the ball.

Tulane hasn’t played in a big bowl game since 1939, so there’s no doubt how eager the Green Wave is to win this game.

Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Penn State

It’s easy to be blindsided by what you saw in Utah during the demolition of USC in the second half, but I’d be hesitant to support the Utes in this game against Penn State, especially as the favorite.

Penn States only two losses of the year came against two playoff teams Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions rolled through pretty much everyone on their schedule. There’s a lot to like about this team. And aside from sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford, many of PSU’s best players are underclassmen. So do running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, as well as linebacker Abdul Carter. All three are real freshmen.

Utah, now the back-to-back Pac-12 champion, lost to Ohio State in last year’s Rose Bowl in a thriller, so both sides will be extremely motivated to play this game.

This is one of the best matchups of the bowl season.