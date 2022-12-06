Regina’s Isabella Yan is making waves in tennis despite her young age

Article content
Isabella Yan packs a lot of power into a small package.
11-year-old Isabella Yan is one of Canada’s up-and-coming tennis players.
You only have to watch 11-year-old Yan run a training session with her coach Marek Neheil at the Regina Fieldhouse to see that power.
Yan sprints along the back line and volleys over the net with precision and speed. She rarely misses a return or a volley during the spirited session.
Tennis is fun, Yan said before a recent workout. It’s a harder sport to do because the racket looks like a fly swatter to me.
I just like to play tennis. Practice is fun and now I just need to work on my consistency.
Yan, who is also mentioned by Bella, has made progress in tennis since he came into contact with the sport at the age of seven.
Neheil said Yan is in Canada’s top five for players under the age of 12. She often plays against older opponents because there are more opponents and competition than in the under-12.
Over the weekend, Yan traveled to Calgary, where she finished first in the under-16 girls’ singles at the Alberta Open.
In September, Yan and Vancouver’s Amy Shen won the under-12 doubles title at the 2022 Canadian Outdoor Junior Championships in Laval, Que. Yan finished second in singles, losing to Shen in the final.
It was really a great honor because you play in national championships and represent your province, Yan said. You’re playing a national game, but it’s fun to go.
In August, Yan competed in her first Canada Summer Games when she traveled to southern Ontario for the national multi-sport event.
As a 10-year-old, she was one of the youngest participants in the 2022 Games and helped Saskatchewan finish sixth. The result tied Saskatchewan for its best performance in tennis at the Canada Games.
She’s a really good player with a lot of energy, said Neheil, who coached Team Saskatchewan during the Summer Games. She works hard and has a good focus for her age. It’s not common for kids her age to concentrate for long periods of time. Usually it is shorter.
Isabella’s parents Sam and Amanda Yan placed her in gymnastics and other sports before introducing her to the Lakeshore Tennis Club.
The first half hour was a disaster because every time she tried to hit the ball she missed, said Sam Yan. She is powerful, but she is not very patient. I remember we almost quit because tennis wasn’t for her.
Sam then grabbed a box of tennis balls and tried again. He served the ball and Isabella made contact with it. He sent a few more balls to Isabella and she returned the most.
No one had ever told her how to hold a racket or anything like that, Sam said. She just has something in her and she was born for this kind of thing. She has tennis in her blood.
The Yans eventually turned to Neheil for more formal coaching and training. Isabella has progressed to the point where she exercises up to two hours a day, six to seven days a week.
It’s great to have a kid who’s interested like she’s at the level she is, Neheil said. It’s not the usual level of what we have here in Saskatchewan or on the prairies in general. We have some better players, but none at her level that stands out for her age.
It’s not just tennis for Yan. She is in 6th grade at MacNeill Elementary School.
I don’t have many friends at school because I’m away a lot, she said. My grades are OK and I’m good at math. I also have teachers. I’m trying to learn French because when I go to Quebec I have to speak in French.
Tennis is a family affair for Yan, who counts on her parents to take her to tournaments and training sessions.
There are very important ones for me, she said. If I didn’t have then, I would never be able to play tennis, because you need money for everything.
