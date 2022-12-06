Commenting on Team USA’s 2023 World Junior Camp roster

Logan Cooley was invited back to Team USA’s World Junior Camp in Plymouth, Michigan. Steven Ellis/The hockey news

The Americans released them Camp roster with 32 players for the upcoming World Junior Championships at the end of the month. The group will be looking to avenge their disappointing quarter-final loss after a dominant round-robin. The US roster will meet in Plymouth, Michigan in a few weeks to find out who will and will not go through.

The Americans are bringing back eight returning players including Logan Cooley, Luke Hughes and Kaiden Mbereko, while one potential returner is not returning in Sasha Pastujov.

They could also try to replicate the impact Cooley had on last year’s squad as a draft-eligible player with the likes of Will Smith or Ryan Leonard starting as lows and allowing them to work their way up.

Based on the historic roster structure, Team USA will likely have to cut one goalie, three defensemen and five forwards at the start of the world juniors.

Let’s take a look at an X Factor and dive into some of the snubs and surprises on the US camp roster.

The X Factor

Last summer, Logan Koley was only two points behind the team leader in scoring, but was often one of the most dynamic drivers on the American team. This year, he will likely be a fixture in all high leverage situations for the US squad.

Cooley will likely get a chance to play top minutes, get time on the highest power play unit, and may even be involved in the penalty kill. His impact will be felt in all three zones, as he may not only be their most talented forward, but he is also one of the most versatile Americans on the roster. His offensive creativity and intellect mix so playfully, often producing art on ice.

Nearly every team that wins the gold medal in the world juniors has a future NHL star in the making. The prospect of the Arizona Coyotes could very well be that player for the Americans. If Cooley has the monster tournament that some expect, then the Americans should have a medal around their neck on the final day of the tournament.

The Snubs

Sasha Pastuyov is perhaps the biggest disapproval of any team considering he was in the squad last year, scoring four points in five games in a depth role. He ranks third in OHL scoring, and while the Anaheim Ducks draft pick isn’t the fastest player, he’s shown he can be a dominant presence at the junior level, both in league play and internationally.

OHL top scorer Ty Voit is also noticeably absent from the U.S. roster, despite being one of the foremost playmakers in all of junior hockey. His 39 assists lead the entire CHL. If you counted only his primary assists, he would still be leading the OHL. While undersized, he has an incredible talent for leaving the team, let alone forgoing an invite to camp.

The surprises

Noah Laba is a bit of a surprising name on the roster. The Colorado College forward has had a good start to his NCAA career, but he hasn’t blown anyone out of the water with his game so far. He plays a tough kind of hockey and could spice them up a bit in the bottom six, but a player like Tyler Boucher will probably fill that role if he chooses.

Another surprising addition to the roster is Sam Lipkin. The Arizona Coyotes’ pick in the seventh round of 2021 was OK to start the NCAA season with Quinnipiac, but was hardly a standout. His performance as captain of the Chicago Steel last season likely played a part here as well, as he could provide good two-way power in the bottom six with a knack for scoring in big moments.

The Eligible Players from Year 1 2023 NHL Draft

It goes without saying that the addition of 2023 NHL draft eligible forwards Gavin Brindley, Ryan Leonard, Will Smith and Charlie Stramel all inclusive is exciting. The number is likely to be halved by the time the official squad is announced, with Stramel likely taking one spot after being in the team over the summer. That leaves Smith, Leonard and Brindley to battle it out. Smith would be the favorite among that group. Trey Augustine also qualifies for the net and is likely to become the team’s third goalkeeper.