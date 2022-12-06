Is pickleball the next American pastime, or will the hype die down?

On a small track in Newport Beach, California, a young athlete builds what could be an empire.

Ben Johns is the best in the world at what he does there, a sport few would have heard of just two years ago, but now one in which some of the biggest sports franchises, leagues and names invest millions.

“There’s no going back, and you just have to accept it,” Johns said. “It’s a sport with a funny name, but you just have to go for it.”

“It’s like playing table tennis on a big court, and that’s pickleball,” said Sean Bollettieri Abdali, a tennis and pickleball expert. club owner.

Bollettieri Abdali is one of the power players turning to pickleball. The owner of a traditional tennis club on the Pacific Coast is now hosting a 1,300-player pickleball tournament.

But what sparked the craze?

“No doubt the pandemic has really made people think about how to socialize, how to recreate, and this game has given them both at the same time,” said Bollettieri Abdali. “In tennis you sit about 25 meters apart, and tennis is also a very difficult sport. It takes a lot more skill to play it. Where in this sport, you and I can just stand on the court with our kids and wife if they had never played pickleball and had a fun game.”

In the US, pickleball now has about 5 million players, according to American Pickleball one of the national organizations vying for dominance over the sport. That is an increase of about 35% compared to 2017.

It is the fastest growing sport in the US and NBA greats including Lebron James are now buying pickleball in the Major League. All this points to a bigger, brighter future for pickleball.

VIEW MORE: Why are tennis balls yellow?

“I think it could be a little bit more of a niche offering than a widespread offering for grand slams around the world, but again, I’ve never seen anything like this in my 30 years of racquet sports. So for me to put any restrictions on this sport I think it would be a shortcoming,” said Jonathan Fralick, national director of racquet sports at the country club group Invited clubs.

The game is like a big version of ping pong. It is on a smaller field with a lower net and faster volleys. It makes for a faster game, and one that may be more accessible to the masses.

“Men can play directly against women without men having a huge advantage, like in a lot of sports, where size and strength give you a huge advantage,” said Victor Matheson, a sports economics professor at College of the Holy Cross. “It doesn’t take up much space, so this is really nice from an urban point of view.”

But as the game gains more mainstream attention and more money, players and fans are wondering if that accessibility will disappear.

“There are paddles that probably cost $15 in China and sell for $2-300,” said Bollettieri Abdali. “Private lessons and pickleball that used to cost $30, $40 in a public park costs over $100 these days, so it’s changed quite a bit.”

Others question whether the sport will really take off.

“What I’m concerned about is from an investment perspective, if a media deal comes along and if people start watching it on TV, I just have some concerns,” says Keith Bank, a sports investor. “I’m not saying it won’t be translated to TV, but I’m concerned about whether it will be translated to TV.”

“Scoring pickleball is almost as bad as tennis,” said Bollettieri Abdali. “It’s almost like an area code every time. You want to turn on your channel or turn on the TV and know exactly who wins and who loses.”

So there may be room for improvement, but almost anyone who has picked up a paddle recently will still explain why the sport has taken off and why it is even starting to make stars out of the likes of Johns.

“Literally anyone and everyone can play, and they can have a lot of fun on day one,” Johns said. “I think that’s super important. Pickleball did a great job going a natural course and being really good, so I wouldn’t want to stop doing what’s natural.”

Newsy is the country’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Newsy for free using your TV’s digital antenna or stream. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here.