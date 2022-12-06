Cal returns to non-conference play against Eagles







Obinna Anyanwu and the Golden Bears host Eastern Washington on Wednesday.

Golden Bears at home for six of the next seven games

BERKELEY California dives back into non-conference play when it welcomes Eastern Washington to the Haas Pavilion on Wednesday night. The first meeting between the two programs in nearly eight years will be televised on the Pac-12 Network with Troy Clardy and Ben Braun in the conversation. The Golden Bears (0-9, 0-2 Pac-12) saw their season-opening slip continue this past week with a pair of conference losses against USC and the then-No. 4Arizona. Cal’s 81–68 loss to the Wildcats in Tucson was his best offensive performance of the early season as he totaled 28 field goals while Devin Askew and Lars Thieman both set career highs with 25 and 18 points, respectively. Eastern Washington arrives in Bear Territory with a 3-5 overall record, most recently beating North Dakota State 78-70 on Saturday in Cheney, Washington. GAME INFORMATION Date and time: Wednesday, December 7 | 7 p.m. PST

Location: Berkeley, California | Haas Pavilion

Watch: Pac-12 network | Troy Clardy (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)

Listen: 810 AM & The Varsity App | Rich Cellini (PxP)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast REMARKABLE Cal has been plagued with injuries at the start of the season as five scholarship players have missed a total of 30 games. Guards DeJuan Clayton (1,534 career points scored) and Jalen Celestine (Cal’s returning leading scorer with 7.5 points per game last season) both have not played this season and are expected to be the focus points of the Bears’ offense. Timetables for their return are undetermined.

(1,534 career points scored) and (Cal’s returning leading scorer with 7.5 points per game last season) both have not played this season and are expected to be the focus points of the Bears’ offense. Timetables for their return are undetermined. junior guard Devin Askew and senior center Lars Thieman have trailed the Bears offensively this season with a total of 31.2 points per game. Both players scored career highs at No. 4 in Arizona on Sunday with 25 by Askew and 18 by Thiemann on 9-of-14 shooting.

and senior center have trailed the Bears offensively this season with a total of 31.2 points per game. Both players scored career highs at No. 4 in Arizona on Sunday with 25 by Askew and 18 by Thiemann on 9-of-14 shooting. Askew ranks third in the Pac-12 in scoring (18.3 points per game) and is the only conference player to average at least 18 points, three rebounds and three assists this season. The transfer has been asked to do more than 34.0 minutes per game.

Thiemann has started the last 19 games for Cal, averaging 9.8 points (4.4 career PPG) and 6.1 rebounds (3.1 career RPG) in that span.

Cal continues to excel at the free throw line, leading the Pac-12 in percentage (77.2%) while averaging 13.5 runs in 17.5 attempts. Kuany Kuany (87.5%), Askew (86.4) and Thiemann (77.8) are all individually among the top 10 in the conference.

(87.5%), Askew (86.4) and Thiemann (77.8) are all individually among the top 10 in the conference. The Bears are 17-7 in non-conference home games under head coach Mark Fox .

. Six of Cal’s next seven games through January 6 will be played at Berkeley.

Cal is 3-0 all-time against Eastern Washington dating back to the 1998-1999 season. The three wins add up to 71 points and Cal’s 27 points allowed to the Eagles in the second meeting (56-27 win on November 16, 2001) are the fewest allowed by the Bears in a single game dating from December. 13, 1946 when they beat San Francisco State 52-23. NEXT ONE Cal hosts Butler at 2pm PST on Saturday, December 10 at Haas Pavilion. The first ever meeting between the two programs will air on the Pac-12 network. STAY INFORMED For more Cal men’s basketball coverage, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMBBall), Instagram (@CalMBBball) and Facebook (/CalMBBall/).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2022/12/5/mens-basketball-cal-returns-to-nonconference-play-against-eagles.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos