PM Shehbaz hails ‘historic moment’ for Pakistani cricket – Sport





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honor of England and Pakistan cricket teams on Monday and congratulated the visiting players for beating Pakistan in their first test match at Rawalpindi. The Prime Minister said: This is a historic moment because after 17 years we have an English team in Pakistan. Unfortunately, their last visit was in 2005 when Pakistan faced unbearable extremism and terrorist attacks, he said, adding that Pakistan was able to defeat terrorism after making huge sacrifices when tens of thousands of Pakistanis, including soldiers and civilians, left alive. Sharif said Pakistan had great relations with Britain on several levels and cricket was one of them. He said the UK has always supported the people of Pakistan and their well-being. He expressed hope that the cricket team’s visit would go a long way in building bridges between Pakistan and the UK. He expressed his gratitude to the British High Commissioner and the British Government for their support of Pakistani cricket. He also praised PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s efforts to restore cricket in the country. Congratulates the England team on winning the Pindi Test He appreciated the England team’s abilities and great cricketing spirit. On the occasion, Mr. Sharif paid tribute to Pakistan’s cricketing legends including Fazal Mahmood, the hero of Oval and Hanif Mohammad, known as Little Master. Bohra community Earlier, in a meeting with a delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community, the prime minister called for joint efforts to cleanse society of intolerance and promote brotherhood. He said that religious tolerance and harmony were the golden principles of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and also part of Pakistan’s foundation and foreign policy. The delegation was led by Kumail Younus, the representative of the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community Mufaddal Saifuddin. Mr. Sharif called it a peace-loving community and praised their welfare services for Pakistan. He also appreciated the role of the Bohra community in promoting religious harmony and in the socio-economic development of the country. He urged the community to participate fully in relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood victims. Published in Dawn, December 6, 2022

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

