Visionary tennis coach dies at age 91 | Business observer

A visionary and innovator as described by one of his original students, Nick Bollettieri had a way of seeing exactly what his students and athletes needed.

The founder of the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, now known as the youth sports training facility IMG Academy in west Bradenton, Bollettieri passed away on Dec. 4. He was 91.

IMG announced the death of Bollettieri, who founded the academy in 1978, in a statement on Dec. 5.

Bollettieri almost had a sixth sense for coaching, with Jimmy Arias, IMG Academy’s director of tennis and one of Bollettieri’s original students, calling him the “master of motivation.” The kind of support Bollettieri offered – encouragement to love tough – depended on the child. For Arias it was an encouragement.

Now that Arias holds nearly the same position at the IMG Academy that Bollettieri held, he says it was the only leadership lesson he tried to learn from Bollettieri, while admitting he’s not as good at it as his predecessor. “I’m trying to get there.”

As Arias grew, he says, all athletes had to go to college before turning pro. “Nobody turned pro as a teenager,” he says.

But when he was 16 years old, Bollettieri pushed Arias to dream bigger. When he was up against the No. 6 tennis player in the world at the time, the match really didn’t count for anything until Bollettieri told Arias, “That’s it, you’re turning pro,” after Arias won the match. “Nick knew I was ready,” he says, noting that these were the best years of his tennis career.

That moment would not have been possible without the tennis academy Bollettieri built.

“Nick was an innovator,” says Arias. “He had a dream that he wanted to do something that hadn’t been done before in tennis.”

He wanted to build a school where athletes can get an education and at the same time expand their tennis skills. And that’s exactly what he did. IMG Academy has since become a go-to school and sports training facility, featuring nationally ranked teams in multiple sports. It is also one of the largest employers in Manatee County.

The academy was aimed at providing intense physical training, total immersion and constant competition, the release of IMG states. During his career, Bollettieri coached 10 of the world’s No. 1 players, including Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, Jim Courier, Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

Agassi was one of many tennis stars who took to social media to pay tribute to their coach and mentor. A Dec. 5 tweet from Agassi said, “Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated with us last night. He has given so many the opportunity to live their dream. He has shown us all how life can be lived to the fullest. lived… Thanks, Nick.”

At the academy where Bollettieri made a name for himself, Arias says: “It gave us all the chance to be better than the competition.”

Skills are one thing you can gain in an academy like this, but a lot of the success that has come through those doors really starts with the mental aspect of the game. “If someone pigeonholed you,” says Arias, “he would prove them wrong.”



