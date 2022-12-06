Hockey stuff: what caught our eye (December 5)





Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports The weather outside can be awful depending on what part of the world you’re in when December arrives, but these stories to start the week are so delightful: The Connor Bedard show continues Whoever gets Connor Bedard in the 2023 NHL draft will be a very lucky franchise. The Regina Pats forward, who is likely to be ranked No. 1 next summer, put on another show, this time with a snapper against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday in their 8-2 win. Not only does Bedard lead the WHL in points with 64, but he also leads the league in goals, even power points, power play points, and shots (with 50 more than second place). His current point streak began on September 24 and lasted 27 games after being held off the board in the season opener. Buy a ticket now to see him in the CHL and you won’t be disappointed. Nurse laughs at Darnell’s expense As TSN’s Kate Beirness pointed out, you’d rarely see a mention of the NHL on a Toronto Raptors broadcast, but you have to bring up Darnell Nurse’s post-goal celebration that goes awry with his sister and WNBA star Kia Nurse appearing as a Raptors analyst to get her take on it. No matter how big you get, after you spill halfway through a party on national television, you should expect those closest to you to have a few jokes ready to fire. London Hoilett: Teddy Bear Toss Hero One of the best parts of December in hockey has to be easy when teams from all over the sport take part in the teddy bear toss games, allowing several charities to provide toys to kids who need them most. The Calgary Hitmen are always one of the leaders in this game, and once again we saw a good amount of toys hit the Scotiabank Saddledome ice at the annual game. This time, Hitmen rookie London Hoilett had the honor of scoring the goal against the Moose Jaw Warriors to send the Bears flying. After the goal that sent more than 20,000 bears flying into the air, it was only right to let the man pose with the bears and the puck. How can you not smile at a tradition that has become one of the more heartwarming parts of the hockey calendar for decades?

