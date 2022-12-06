Men’s basketball goes to Big 5 Rival Temple on Tuesday





Saint Joseph’s Hawks (3-4, 1-0 Big 5) at Temple Owls (5-4, 2-0 Big 5)

Tuesday December 6| 7:00 pm. | Liacouras center

ESPNU |Live Stats| Listen live GAMEDAY LINKS

Saint Joseph’s: Timetable|Schedule|Statistics| Game notes

Temple:Schedule|Scheme|Statistics Saint Joseph’s returns to the Big 5 on Tuesday as the Hawks head to rival Temple. Tuesday’s game will air on ESPNU, with audio broadcast available on SJUHawks.com. Temple has an all-time series lead of 92-70, but the Hawks won last year’s game 68-49 at Hagan Arena. The two programs share an all-time series discrepancy, as the Temple includes a 1901-02 game in its series history, while St. Joe’s is not its first official season, as a collegiate program did not begin until 1909-10. The Hawks go into Tuesday’s game against the Owls with a 131-118 all-time record in Big 5 play. Saint Joseph’s has captured 20 Big 5 titles, with the most recent coming in 2011-12 when the Hawks tied for the title with Temple. The Hawks opened the Big 5 game last Wednesday with a thrilling 85-80 overtime victory at Penn. Saint Joseph’s (1-0) and Temple (2-0) remain the only undefeated teams in the Big 5 this year. The Hawks are looking to recover from a 97-80 loss to FDU on Saturday. Eric Reynolds II led the Hawks in scoring for the sixth time this season on Saturday as he finished with 21 points to go with three assists against the Knights. Reynolds II currently leads the Atlantic 10 in free throw percentage (.947), third in scoring (20.0 ppg), and eighth in three-point field goal percentage (.440). Christian Winborne scored a season-high 19 points against FDU and tied for the team lead in assists with five.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sjuhawks.com/news/2022/12/5/mens-basketball-heads-to-big-5-rival-temple-on-tuesday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos