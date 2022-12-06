Sports
Hasan Ali engages in ugly altercation with crowd at local cricket match in Pakistan
Hasan Ali, Pakistani bowler, recently lost his cool at a local cricket match and nearly got into a physical altercation with the crowd.
Videos of the crowd mocking Hasan Ali circulated on social media where some of the crowd teased the Pakistani fast bowler about the infamous drop catch he spilled against Australia in the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.
You have to feel for Hasan Ali. He is off the team, but never issued a toxic statement and always remained supportive of the team. Once a No. 1 ODI bowler and now he faces such things in any club game. pic.twitter.com/L2OLjVPRQd
zayn (@zaynmahmood5) December 4, 2022
Ali had dropped Matthew Wade in the 19th over and after getting a lifeline, the Australian wicketkeeper batter hit three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Afridi to eliminate Pakistan, turning the 28-year-old into a thug.
There is another video showing Ali, frustrated with the unwanted teasing, chasing the crowd and nearly beating a few people before security steps in and takes control of the situation.
Hassan Ali’s battle with the mob#HassanAli #PakvEng #Cricket pic.twitter.com/G4mji06uwa
Mohammed Noman (@nomanedits) December 3, 2022
Cricket fans on social media expressed their support for Hasan Ali, supporting the pacer as they called out the crowds harassing him.
wtff? How disgusting this is. Wo jesa bhi player hai, you have no right to abuse him like that! Ajeeb jahil log bht acha kia hassan ne end mein. https://t.co/ujKJA0w2oA
Mariam (@manoxeditss) December 3, 2022
leave him alone freaks https://t.co/H127v87CSv
Y (@notherdead) December 3, 2022
Arm @RealHa55an .. He dropped a catch. You just can’t blame him forever. What is this childish behavior of the public. https://t.co/H62pbueuQ9
Athar Khan (@Athar_r) December 4, 2022
No player deserves this kind of disrespect. If people can’t behave like decent people, they should stay home. You have absolutely no right to humiliate our heroes like this.
There is a fine line between banter and disrespect.
Hassan Ali#PAKvENG https://t.co/k25RzePP1T
BIA (@sighh_hh) December 4, 2022
Ppl still blames his catch loss for sf loss… coming of age https://t.co/cfwCSyIpnb
rumi (@thisismyshiteu0) December 3, 2022
The 28-year-old fast bowler was dropped from the Pakistan T20 squad just before the World Cup earlier this year.
In his last appearance for Pakistan, he went wicketless against Sri Lanka in a Super Four Asia Cup clash in Dubai. It was the only match he played in the tournament where Pakistan reached the final.
No Hasan Ali for Dutch ODIs and Asia Cup 2022, Naseem Shah replaces him in both squads
Read more: https://t.co/mEmWTesEUm#NEDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/tVZLzjSVZn
Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) August 3, 2022
Ali was later dropped for the summit encounter which Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.
Coming back to the fans who come to watch the game with the intention of mocking or teasing players, they should understand that it is impossible for a team to win every game, or for an individual to perform flawlessly day in and day out. .
|
