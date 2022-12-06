Sports
Women in Hockey: Miranda McMillan
The NHL celebrates women in hockey, and each week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today a look at Montreal Candadiens hockey data analyst Miranda McMillan:
Name: Miranda McMillan
Job title: Hockey data analyst
Education: Bachelor of Science, Honors in Statistics and Mathematics, Dalhousie University, 2013
Years of hockey experience (including experience on and off ice hockey): 24
Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: As the ice hockey data analyst, my job is to look for patterns or traits in the data that may not be apparent at first glance, and to examine and present those trends in a way that makes sense to our hockey ops staff. This can range from in-game tactical data to athlete performance data to talent identification – for many different departments within our wider team.
What’s the best career advice you’ve ever received, or what advice do you like to give others?
I’m certainly paraphrasing this, but essentially it was “do what you love, what makes you happy”. At the time, I didn’t realize how important or valid this advice would be, but I’ve had a tragedy in my life that makes you quickly realize that life is too short. We spend so much of our days, weeks and years working that it shouldn’t be wasted doing something that doesn’t excite you.
What motivates you to keep pushing and be successful?
For as long as I can remember I’ve been a competitive person – my sisters and I have our parents to thank for that. I believe it is what keeps feeding me to get better. Growing up, I always tried to keep up with my older sisters, especially in school, where they set the bar very high. This, along with all the sports I played, instilled a strong work ethic and a drive to always be the best I can be. Whether it was striving for success in the classroom, on the ice or track or now in my professional life, I feel that the natural competitive drive within me is what drives me every day to be the best I can be. to get.
Describe a time when you proudly thought to yourself, “I can’t believe this is my job!”
I’ve definitely had a few of these moments since I’ve been on board with the Canadiens. The very first was probably seeing my email signature with the Canadiens logo next to my name for the first time. The second moment that quickly followed was being able to be in Montreal (I work remotely from Halifax) for the Habs prospect camp where I had the opportunity to watch the on-ice sessions and see how the new draft picks their first practices in a Canadiens jersey. It was a surreal moment to be there to meet other members of the hockey operations team and tour the facilities.
What sports did you play, and did you enjoy most or least while growing up?
Growing up, I was a busy kid and played as many sports as I could. I was always drawn to hockey and eventually my parents gave in and let me start playing. It’s always been my favourite. Besides hockey, I also played basketball, soccer, golf, badminton and softball.
What are your hobbies and why do you enjoy them?
I like to stay as active as possible, so that’s what a lot of my free time is about. I still play hockey and am also a referee (I have also coached in the past). I play hockey and golf and recently tried squash. I enjoy camping, biking and hiking and snowshoeing in the winter weather permitting. I notice that the outdoors motivates me. After working in front of a computer all day, I really look forward to being active outside, no matter the season.
Are you a morning person or a night owl?
Morning
What’s your favorite book?
“Uneducated”
What is your favorite movie or TV show?
“Shit’s Creek”
Do you have hidden talents (if so, which ones)?
I actually polled my friends for this question. They claim that my ability to call with my hands is a real hidden talent.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/women-in-hockey-montreal-canadiens-miranda-mcmillan/c-338410634
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women in Hockey: Miranda McMillan
- A fire on Highland Avenue threatens commercial buildings in Hollywood
- who wants to buy? Britain is starting a historic debt flood.
- Canada and USA announce rosters for 2023 World Juniors selection camp
- Bali and Java earthquake: 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits an Indonesian island
- Imran Khan slams ‘twisted families’ and NROs
- Bollywood nights in Glasgow | Find Desi Parties Events, Tickets and More
- US sees rise in COVID cases after Thanksgiving
- Why Japan Still Leads Infrastructure Investment in Southeast Asia
- Nick Bollettieri cause of death, reaction, who did he coach?
- Teenagers’ brains look surprisingly different after lockdown : ScienceAlert
- At the hottest Bollywood party in town!