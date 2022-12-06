Women in Hockey: Miranda McMillan

The NHL celebrates women in hockey, and each week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today a look at Montreal Candadiens hockey data analyst Miranda McMillan:

Name: Miranda McMillan

Job title: Hockey data analyst

Education: Bachelor of Science, Honors in Statistics and Mathematics, Dalhousie University, 2013

Years of hockey experience (including experience on and off ice hockey): 24

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: As the ice hockey data analyst, my job is to look for patterns or traits in the data that may not be apparent at first glance, and to examine and present those trends in a way that makes sense to our hockey ops staff. This can range from in-game tactical data to athlete performance data to talent identification – for many different departments within our wider team.

What’s the best career advice you’ve ever received, or what advice do you like to give others?

I’m certainly paraphrasing this, but essentially it was “do what you love, what makes you happy”. At the time, I didn’t realize how important or valid this advice would be, but I’ve had a tragedy in my life that makes you quickly realize that life is too short. We spend so much of our days, weeks and years working that it shouldn’t be wasted doing something that doesn’t excite you.

What motivates you to keep pushing and be successful?

For as long as I can remember I’ve been a competitive person – my sisters and I have our parents to thank for that. I believe it is what keeps feeding me to get better. Growing up, I always tried to keep up with my older sisters, especially in school, where they set the bar very high. This, along with all the sports I played, instilled a strong work ethic and a drive to always be the best I can be. Whether it was striving for success in the classroom, on the ice or track or now in my professional life, I feel that the natural competitive drive within me is what drives me every day to be the best I can be. to get.

Describe a time when you proudly thought to yourself, “I can’t believe this is my job!”

I’ve definitely had a few of these moments since I’ve been on board with the Canadiens. The very first was probably seeing my email signature with the Canadiens logo next to my name for the first time. The second moment that quickly followed was being able to be in Montreal (I work remotely from Halifax) for the Habs prospect camp where I had the opportunity to watch the on-ice sessions and see how the new draft picks their first practices in a Canadiens jersey. It was a surreal moment to be there to meet other members of the hockey operations team and tour the facilities.

What sports did you play, and did you enjoy most or least while growing up?

Growing up, I was a busy kid and played as many sports as I could. I was always drawn to hockey and eventually my parents gave in and let me start playing. It’s always been my favourite. Besides hockey, I also played basketball, soccer, golf, badminton and softball.

What are your hobbies and why do you enjoy them?

I like to stay as active as possible, so that’s what a lot of my free time is about. I still play hockey and am also a referee (I have also coached in the past). I play hockey and golf and recently tried squash. I enjoy camping, biking and hiking and snowshoeing in the winter weather permitting. I notice that the outdoors motivates me. After working in front of a computer all day, I really look forward to being active outside, no matter the season.

Are you a morning person or a night owl?

Morning

What’s your favorite book?

“Uneducated”

What is your favorite movie or TV show?

“Shit’s Creek”

Do you have hidden talents (if so, which ones)?

I actually polled my friends for this question. They claim that my ability to call with my hands is a real hidden talent.