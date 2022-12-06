A gigantic magnitude: after the death of superstar tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, the tennis community is in mourning.





The IMG Academy has released a statement announcing the passing of legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, who aided the growth of superstars like Andre Agassi and Maria Sharapova. Bollettieri was 91 years old. His methods were sometimes criticized, but his Florida academy produced top players and he would coach ten players who would go on to become world number one. His Bradenton complex was also visited by Mary Pierce, Jim Courier, Anna Kournikova and Monica Seles. In addition, Bollettieri gave advice to Venus, Serena and Boris Becker. In 1978, Bollettieri founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, which is now known as IMG Academy. The academy emphasizes intense physical training, total immersion, and constant competition with the world’s best players. His enthusiasm for coaching lasted almost to the end. His children and wife, Cindi, are in our thoughts and prayers. We are all forever changed by what he did for us. Tommy Haas, the world number two and four-time Grand Slam semifinalist, posted a moving tribute to the Korean War veteran. Nickiiii, I’ve always called you that, Nickiiii. I am grateful for your time, knowledge, dedication, expertise, willingness to share your knowledge, personal interest in guiding me and the opportunity to pursue my goals. “You were truly one of a kind, a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport.” World number one Carlos Alcaraz has had a breakthrough year by becoming the highest-earning player of the ATP season. The 19-year-old defeated 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic (A$14.8 million) and his Spanish compatriot Rafael Nadal (A$14 million) to earn more than A$15 million this season. Alcaraz broke the previous record held by the and Australia. Lleyton Hewitt by winning the 2022 US Open, making him the youngest world number one in ATP ranking history and Alcaraz became the first player other than Nadal, Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to finish the year as world number one, surpassing long-serving American Andy Roddick in 2003. DID YOU KNOW By winning the Australian Open this year, @Rafael Nadal became the first tennis player *EVER* to win multiple majors in 3 different decades. Then, by winning Roland Garros, he elevated it to 3 or more majors in 3 different decades. Our Statistic of the Year: — TENNIS (@Tennis) December 2, 2022 Alcaraz, who finished the 2021 season ranked 32nd in the world, experienced an extraordinary rise in the rankings as a result. Nadal and Alcaraz are the first compatriots since Americans Pete Sampras and Michael Chang in 1996 to finish the year in the first two places. Djokovic was the world number one for 20 weeks this season, but he did not get vaccinated against the covivirus-19, so he missed several events. Also, his success at Wimbledon was not reflected in that frame of mind, with the ATP and WTA stating that it would not grant positioning focus as the All-Britain Club restricted Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the opportunity amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Alcaraz has plenty of chances to increase his point total in 2023, despite being number one in the world. His best results at the Australian Open and Wimbledon were in the third and fourth rounds respectively.

