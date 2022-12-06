How Pakistan’s loss to England boosts India’s chances of reaching WTC final | Cricket

England recorded a sensational victory on the most benign pitch on Monday as they beat Pakistan by 74 runs in the opening game of the series. It was a bold move on Sunday night as they declared the second innings with four sessions to go with the aim of taking all 10 wickets and forcing a result. And they did, it was in the nick of time in Rawalpindi. It was certainly a heartache for Pakistan as not only did they go down in the match and in the series but their chances of making it to the finals of the World Tet Championship took a major blow which subsequently increased India’s chances.

Placed fifth in the WTC points table before the start of the series, Pakistan had a realistic chance of making it to the final with the Babar Azam-led side set to play five Tests at home against England and New Zealand. But a poor batting showing in the last innings meant their chances took a huge blow.

Points Table World Championship Test (ICC grapple)

However, Pakistan is still fifth in the table, but victories for Australia or India in their respective upcoming Test series means the Babar-led team is likely to miss out.

In fact, India have increased their chances after Pakistan’s loss in Rawalpindi. If they wipe Bangladesh clean they can afford to lose at least one of their tests at home to Australia and still have a chance to make it to the final. For Australia, if they whitewash the West Indies and win two of their Tests against South Africa, they would also have a chance of making it to the final.

“We weren’t on time. Had a golden chance in the second innings but lost wickets session after session. Our bowling group is young. Unfortunately Haris was injured in the first innings. Kudos to the bowlers who bowled well and tried without Haris. We try to stick to our plans. Hard when the opponent goes on 7 and over. We had a chance in the second innings. But we didn’t get partnerships in the end. Many positives. Our at bat did very well. Bowling very good too,” said Pakistan captain Babar after the game.