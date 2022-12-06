Sports
Who’s playing, TV channel, start time, live streaming options and more
Monday Night Football tonight is an NFC South showdown, something all football fans are probably clamoring for. Since there are no teams in the division with winning records, every game is important, but for what? The division winner in this scream exits the first round of the playoffs. Anyway, someone is officially going to get the crown. Who’s playing, what time does the game start, how can you watch it and what are the current odds?
teams
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Place
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Monday Night Football tonight features the New Orleans Saints as they head to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams are coming off losses in this game, with the Saints losing three of their last four. The Buccaneers looked like they had turned things around after a rocky start to the year, but were shocked last week in Cleveland by an overtime loss.
Now Tom Brady will try to rally the troops back home in Florida. It won’t be an easy task, however, as this Saints team has been a thorn in Brady’s side ever since he came from the New England Patriots to the NFC South.
Although he won 20-10 earlier in the year, Brady had lost his four previous games against New Orleans, including losses during their Super Bowl year. Will this game be closer to their first matchup this year, or can the Saints find some of the magic they had against Brady last season?
Well, if they get a chance in this one it’s going to get in the way of their defense as they’ve struggled offensively with Andy Dalton under center. The team started the year with Jameis Winston as the starter, but an injury sidelined him quite early. And while he’s healthy now, for some weird reason the team remains committed to Dalton.
MORE: Saints vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Picks and Odds for Week 13
Winston recently shared how technical benching has affected him. It hurts my soul, said Winston viaJack Culotta Jr.I lost my job due to an injury. And the policy has always been that you don’t lose your job because of an injury.
Will that have any impact on how the team performs on the pitch given the clear discourse within the team around who QB1 is? How short is the metaphorical belt on Dalton before we see Winston potentially take this team back?
Even if things aren’t all rosy in New Orleans, can this Tampa Bay team really benefit? They currently rank 27th in offensive scoring and have had injuries all year in key positions including the offensive line.
Brady did everything he could with what he lets the teams pass, which is still in the top five reflects that. The two biggest issues were the run game, which ranks last in the NFL, and red zone scoring, where they rank 25th in the league.
At home, oddsmakers give the Buccaneers a good shot at winning this one. They are currently close to a TD (-6.5), which is quite a lot considering it’s a divisional matchup. PFN’s Betting Director BJ Rudell likes Tampa Bay’s odds, in part because of a lack of talent in New Orleans. Here’s what he had to say in his week 13 picks and predictions.
With Marshon Lattimore moving in the right direction, the point spread has shifted from 6.5 a few days ago. Chance? Probably not. Mike Evans has a history of muted performances against Lattimore.
That being said, his return may be overkill, especially if he counts in the blink of an eye. For all of Tampa Bay’s struggles, they have enough staff, including future star Rachaad White, to handle a Saints offense that lacks the depth (outside of Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave) to plan effectively against a defense that has only three has given hasty scores to enemy RBs.
Date: December 5, 2022
Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
With Monday Night Football on ESPN tonight, the announcers to expect are Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters on the call.
TV channel and live stream for Monday Night Football
TV channels: ESPN
Live stream: Direct TV, Hulu + Live TV
|
