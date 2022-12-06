Nick Bollettieri, Hall of Fame tennis coach, dies at age 91

Nick Bollettieri, who became one of the world’s most renowned tennis coaches despite never playing the sport professionally, worked with stars such as Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova and Venus and Serena Williams while pioneering the concept of a live-in tennis academy for promising young players, died December 4 at his home in Bradenton, Fla. He was 91.

His death was announced by IMG Academywhich grew out of the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy he founded in 1978 in Florida. The school did not name a cause.

A fast-talking, tough instructor with a perpetual tan and seemingly endless energy reserves, Mr. Bollettieri was only the fourth person to be enshrined in the International Tennis Hall of Fame for coaching, after Harry Hopman, Vic Braden and Robert Johnson. He continued to work as an instructor long after he was inducted in 2014, the same year one of his students, Japanese right-hander Kei Nishikori, reached the US Open final.

In all, Mr. Bollettieri coached 10 world No. 1 players, including Agassi, Sharapova, the Williams sisters, Boris Becker, Jim Courier and Monica Seles, most of whom lived as children or teenagers at his academy in Bradenton. The school was credited with establishing the model for the modern sports academy, in which students attend class for part of the day but spend most of their remaining hours in athletics, training to earn a scholarship, or eventually turning pro .

Making a tennis player is a conscious process, Mr. Bollettieri wrote in 2001 essay for the New York Times. It’s hitting hundreds of tennis balls an hour four or five hours a day, extorting schoolwork between training sessions, spending three or four weekends a month at tournaments.

Mr Bollettieri compared his tennis academy to a factory and said its effectiveness stemmed in part from the simple fact that so many good players were brought together in the same place. You put the good against the good and you get excellent players, he told the Wall Street Journaland then that will be the best in the end.

No doubt his commanding style played a role on the field from dawn to dusk, with assistants bringing him sandwiches so he wouldn’t have to stop for lunch.

Mr Bollettieri had served as an army paratrooper and assumed the role of sergeant at court. He ordered students to run to a nearby beach for infractions, including smashing their rackets or showing insufficient enthusiasm.

Make your kid a champion, Sports Illustrated declared in a headline 1980 profile, but it won’t be much fun. The article went on to describe Mr. Bollettieri’s school as a minimum-security tennis tennis camp, and quoted one of his early students, Rick Meyer, as recounting the details of his first lesson with the coach: I couldn’t believe how he treated me. yelled. He wanted me to use the Continental grip. I was eight years old. I couldn’t even pronounce Continental.

For many players, Mr. Bollettieri was like a father figure on the field, providing technical guidance on their footwork and tennis strokes. Initially, he was known for preferring a pounding style of play, relying on a powerful forehand and advice carrying them. through their careers. He’s a great motivator, Courier told ESPN in 2008. He knows how to push your buttons, to make you do what you need to do.

As Mr. Bollettieri told it, his ability to connect with his players, not just as athletes, but as people, was his greatest strength, more than any specialized knowledge of tennis.

I’m on the [U.S. Tennis Association] board, and they have all kinds of coaches, and they talk about kinetic change and biomechanics, and all that stuff, he told ESPN. To tell you the truth, I don’t know s—. I don’t really know all those expressions, but what I do know is that I can relate to people in a way that fits who they are. That’s the biggest thing I have.

Nicholas James Bollettieri was born in Pelham, NY, a few miles north of the Bronx, on July 31, 1931. Both parents were Italian immigrants, his mother a housewife and his father a pharmacist who owned his own store.

Mr. Bollettieri played quarterback on his high school football team and moved south to further his education, studying philosophy at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala. He played collegiate tennis for a year, not because he was any good, he said, but because the team needed another player to fill out its roster and joined the ROTC, where he enlisted in the military after completing his undergraduate degree. in 1953.

Four years later, he was fired and enrolled in the law school of the University of Miami. To support himself, he got a job teaching tennis on public courts in North Miami Beach, where his nets were iron mesh and my pro shop, he said, was an old Pepsi cooler sandwiched between two concrete walls and an umbrella.

Mr. Bollettieri knew so little about the sport that before each lesson he met other local tennis pros to get advice on how to teach it. But he was a master promoter and later referred to himself as the Michelangelo of Tennis, to the chagrin of critics who noted that he was just an average player and began to draw large crowds to his clinics.

After a few months, he dropped out of law school to focus on coaching. His rates for private lessons would eventually rise from $3 an hour to $900 an hour by the time he was admitted to the tennis hall.

Bollettieri then traversed North America as a tennis coach, eventually becoming the Rockefellers’ personal instructor at their Pocantico Hills estate near New York. During the winter, he taught at the family’s Dorado Beach resort in Puerto Rico, where his students included Hy Zausner, with whom he co-founded the Port Washington Tennis Academy on Long Island in 1965.

The business partners soon parted ways, and Mr. Bollettieri bounced between tennis clubs while feuding with other partners and investors, even as he continued to work with his first star student, Brian Gottfried, who rose to No. 3 in the world in 1977. can make you feel like you can fly, Gottfried told Sports Illustrated.

Mr. Bollettieri began building his own tennis academy after being named tennis director of the Colony Beach and Tennis Resort in Longboat Key, near Sarasota, Florida. Promising players lived in his house. Mr Bollettieri enforced strict rules including no television or radio on during the week before the tennis school converted a former motel into dormitories.

The school was sold to IMG in 1987, led by fellow tennis Hall of Famer Mark McCormack, and has since added half a dozen sports and expanded to a 600-acre campus.

As the school grew, Mr. Bollettieri teaching, with Becker becoming his first No. 1 student in 1991. balls described as undoubtedly the most talented of all his students. His other Top 10 students included Anna Kournikova, Mary Pierce, and No. 1-ranked doubles players Mark Knowles and Max Miryni.

Bollettieri’s coaching and travel schedule, including annual stops at Grand Slam tournaments, took a toll on his personal life. He was married eight times, most recently to Cindi Eaton in 2004, and had eight children: James, from his marriage to Phyllis Ann Johnson; Danielle and Angelique, from his marriage to Jeri Sylvester; Nicole and Alexandra, from his marriage to Kellie Benefiel; Giovanni and Giacomo, whom he and Cindi adopted from Ethiopia; and Sean Bollettieri-Abdali, whom he also adopted.

I was on the road 36 weeks a year, Mr Bollettieri told the Times for his induction into the hall of fame. That’s a lot of time to be on the road. I actually put the academy above my kids, and people say how cruel that is. I didn’t put it down as more meaningful to me, but if I had stayed home I never would have been what I am today.

In addition to his wife Cindi and his children, four grandchildren are among the survivors.

Mr Bollettieri had a busy schedule well into his 80s and still attended his former tennis school in the days before his death. He said he usually woke up at 5:30 a.m., trained at home and then coached young players, stopping around 5 p.m. to play nine holes of golf, or 36 on Saturday.