Sports
Famous tennis coach Bollettieri passed away
MIAMI:
Nick Bollettieri, the famed tennis coach who helped develop icons like Andre Agassi and Monica Seles, passed away on Monday at the age of 91.
Although his methods were sometimes controversial, his Florida academy produced top players. Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Seles, Jim Courier, Anna Kournikova and Mary Pierce all passed through his Bradenton complex.
Bollettieri also advised Venus and Serena Williams and Boris Becker.
The demanding routine for children and adolescents living and training at his academy produced results, but also drew criticism. His relationship with some of his successful protégés, including Agassi and Seles, eventually soured.
“I hated it at Bollettieri’s academy,” said Agassi. “The only way I could get out was to succeed.”
Bollettieri, however, remained unrepentant.
“I did what had to be done. Tennis is not a sport for choirboys,” said Bollettieri.
Bollettieri was born in Pelham in the New York suburbs on July 31, 1931. He studied philosophy at a small Catholic college in Alabama, later saying that it was then that he began playing tennis regularly.
After serving in the US Army in Korea, Bollettieri began law school in Miami but dropped out to become a professional tennis coach.
At one stop, in Wisconsin, he coached young Brian Gottfried, who became world number three in 1977, giving Bollettieri some visibility.
In 1978, he founded his own tennis academy in Florida with Carling Bassett, who turned 11 that year, as his first residential student.
He worked his players hard.
In 1980, Sports Illustrated ran a piece about Bollettieri: “He’ll make your kid a champion, but it won’t be fun.”
Bollettieri believed in repetition.
“To change a stroke,” he said, “you have to repeat the same stroke about 30,000 times during training. That’s the pace, the union minimum.”
Bollettieri also insisted that he develop character.
“I’m especially proud of how these guys became men – not just great tennis players, but even better people. Look at all the things they’ve done,” he told Tennis.com
By combining more than four hours of training with school, the young people were busy five days a week from sunrise to sunset with half days on Saturday. They were not allowed to drink, smoke, chew gum, swear or display public displays of affection.
His method succeeded for some, but broke others.
By the 1990s, he had become a star coach—his tanned, weathered face and trademark sunglasses appeared at every major tournament.
“I’m the best coach in the world. I have no doubt about it,” he boasted in a 1994 book.
He liked to call himself the “Michelangelo of tennis,” the Tennis Hall of Fame said upon his induction in 2014.
Bollettieri understood that he needed to produce top players to market his company, but that strategy ended with his sale to sports talent agency IMG.
“I went after the best students both in the US and abroad and gave them all the scholarships because it was those players that attracted the paying customers,” he told Tennis World.
“The only problem was that I gave out so many scholarships that the company ran out of money, so in 1987 I sold the academy.”
He continued to coach and his approach continued to produce talent.
Atop Bollettieri’s Twitter feed is a 1989 photo featuring his “Young Bucks” — Martin Blackman, Courier, David Wheaton, and Agassi.
“God blessed me with the ability to read people,” he told Tennis Now.
“We used to…we had Seles, who would work two and three months to master one shot. We had Courier, who would work like a workhorse on the field and at night he would beat the drums. We had Agassi, who I was lucky to have 10 minutes a day to work with.
“I think learning the game is relatively easy, but it’s important to know the people and how they react.”
