Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson is reportedly set to become Tulsa’s football coach





Kevin Wilson, who served as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State for the past six seasons, has been named Tulsa’s next head coach. The school announced the hiring on Monday night, a move that will leave at least one opening for the Buckeyes’ coaching staff on the field. ESPN previously reported that Wilson had reached a five-year deal. He will be introduced by Tulsa at a press conference on Tuesday and at a men’s basketball game on Wednesday. When Herbie met Wilson:OSU’s Zak Herbstreit, Toby Wilson complete each other’s sentences Wilson replaces Philip Montgomery, who was fired after the Golden Hurricane finished 5-7 this fall. Montgomery was in Tulsa for eight seasons and led the American Athletic Conference program to consecutive bowl games in 2020 and 2021 before the dip. The 61-year-old Wilson coached Indiana for six seasons before coming to Columbus in 2017. He previously served as an assistant with Oklahoma from 2002-10, including the last five seasons as the Sooners offensive coordinator, bringing him some exposure to the state. A look at Kevin Wilson as the Ohio State Offensive Coordinator He joined the Buckeyes staff in the wake of a shutout loss to Clemson in a 2016 College Football Playoff semifinal. Urban Meyer, who ran the program at the time, tapped Wilson and Ryan Day, who was hired as the quarterbacks coach, to revive a stagnant offense. Over the next six seasons, Wilson teamed with Day, who succeeded Meyer at the helm of the program, to produce some of the highest-grossing teams in the country. In five of the past six seasons, they have ranked in the top 10 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring offenses. Their average of 44.5 points per game this season ranks second behind only Tennessee. Ohio State Football Coaches:Ryan Day, Ohio State aides to add $2.1 million for College Football Playoff berth With Wilson heading to Tulsa, there are some internal candidates who could fill his role. Those include offensive line coach Justin Frye, who was the offensive coordinator at UCLA before he was hired in January, as well as wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who is seen as a fast-rising assistant and has added passing game coordinator to his title this season. . Running backs coach Tony Alford was also recently promoted to game coordinator. Day has remained the primary play-caller for the offense. As the coaching carousel turned in seasons gone by, Wilson had been linked as a candidate with some openings, including in Akron last December, but none of them led him to leave Ohio State. Before the Buckeyes met Utah in the Rose Bowl at the end of last season, Wilson said he remained interested in a head coaching position but thought one might not come forward and felt comfortable with Day’s staff . His son, Toby Wilson, also joined the program as a walk-on last year and is a reserve offensive lineman. “By no means have I gotten to a point where I really want to do something,” said Kevin Wilson a year ago. “I think if it has to be this way, it has to be.” It is possible that Wilson will remain employed with the Buckeyes through the College Football Playoff, as the Buckeyes were selected to field on Sunday. Previous Ohio State assistants hired elsewhere as head coaches prior to the playoff, including Jeff Hafley in 2019 and Tom Herman in 2014, stayed on through the postseason. Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman. Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/college/football/2022/12/05/ohio-state-oc-kevin-wilson-reportedly-becoming-tulsa-football-coach/69703079007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos