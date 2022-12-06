Cyclone tennis against 12 NCAA qualifiers during the spring season – Iowa State Daily

Iowa State tennis will kick off their 2023 spring season at Aloha State, on the team’s new schedule.

The added series of games to the Cyclones schedule includes 12 opponents who qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season. Iowa State itself appeared on collegiate tennis’s biggest podium for the second straight time last year after finishing with a win-loss record of 16-7. They also posted an 11–0 start to the year, the best in program history, recording six shutouts along the way.

Under the schedule, announced on November 17, Iowa State will first travel to Hawaii to participate in the Hawaii Spring Invitational, where they will play in a series of hidden doubles matches. This is supposed to be a tune-up type match format simulating a double match, but with no official score.

Returning to Iowa, the Cyclones will then play a few games against both Drake and South Dakota in Des Moines. They will then hit the road again and face Auburn on January 20.

In late January, Iowa State will take on NCAA qualifiers UCLA at the ITA Kickoff in Miami. The Bruins, who finished No. 19 in ITA’s collegiate team rankings last season, have included four of their players in ITA’s top 125 singles rankings as of November 16. They will then face the Miami or Florida International every other weekend.

February is kicked off by the Cyclones’ final series of non-conference games. At the beginning of the month, Iowa State will travel to Tennessee and take on both the Memphis Tigers and Mississippi State before returning closer to home to face Purdue and VCU. The double games against the Boilermakers and Rams will both be played at the Life Time Fitness Center in Urbandale, Iowa, a venue that will serve as one of two home courts during the spring season. They also play at Ames Fitness Center or Ames High School.

Another road trip will follow as the Cyclones will travel east to take on Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia. The non-conference schedule wraps up on February 24 against Iowa State rivals in Iowa City. The Cyclones have won their last three encounters in the CyHawk matchup, including knocking out the Hawkeyes 4-0 in last year’s doubles matchup.

The conference schedule begins on March 10, when Iowa State takes on Kansas in Ames. Through the remainder of March and April, the Cyclones take on six NCAA qualifiers from last season. Texas and Oklahoma, which both contested the national championship last year, will host the Cyclones on March 24 and March 31, respectively, with games against Baylor and Oklahoma State in between.

The Bears have become perennial contenders for NCAA qualification in recent years, with the program peaking in 2015 after finishing second in the NCAA Tournament to champion UCLA.

The Cowgirls were the No. 12 seeds at the 2022 NCAA Championships, falling to No. 5 Virginia 4-1 in the Super Regionals. They defeated the Cyclones in Stillwater nearly 4-3. In fact, Iowa State lost to all four of these schools last season due to their only double game losses during the regular season.

The home game will also include games against Kansas State on March 12, TCU on April 14, and a regular season finale against Texas Tech on April 16. The Red Raiders defeated the Cyclones 4-2 on their home court last year, which was part of a four-game winning streak at the time.

The postseason includes the Big 12 Championships, held April 20-23 in Lawrence, Kansas. May means NCAA Championships time, with the Cyclones first and second round venues being announced. Further rounds will follow in subsequent weeks, with the semifinals and finals being played in Lake Nona, Florida from May 17-20.

The individual singles and doubles championships will be played the following week at the same venue. Returning their entire roster from last season, the Cyclones will have three players looking to make a return trip to the tournament. Thasaporn Naklo became the first Iowa State player to qualify for the singles championship last season, while Sofia Cabezas and Miska Kadleckova did the same in doubles.

A copy of the Cyclones schedule can also be found here.